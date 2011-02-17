Prihlásenie
50 najlepších herných hrdinov podľa Guinnessovej knihy rekordov

17. feb 2011 o 18:10 Ján Kordoš

Predstavenie rôznych rebríčkov podľa subjektívnych hodnotení prináša vždy mnoho emotívnych prejavov, prečo tam je niekto a nie tento a prečo je ona tak vysoko, keď to miesto patrí niekomu úplne inému. 50 najlepších herných hrdinov podľa Guinnessovej knihy rekordov v hernej edícii na rok 2011 však spĺňa i náročné kritériá. Istotne u našinca nepochodí, pretože obsahuje príliš mnoho hrdinov z konzolových hier, no vo svete ide o obľúbené charaktery. Do hlasovania o zostavenie rebríčku sa prihlásilo viac než 13 tisíc fanúšuikov hier, ktorí hlasovali na oficiálnej stránke. Ak si teda myslíte, že v rebríčku niekto chýba, prípadne s poradím nesúhlasíte, dajte nám vedieť váš názor (slušným spôsobom) v diskusii.

Prvé miesto obsadil samozrejme Mario, nechýbajú však ani také legendy ako PAC-Man, Link, Sonic, Princ z Perzie či Larry Laffer. Svoje miesto si tu našli i pomerne nové postavy - nerátajúc tie zo série Call of Duty - ako napríklad Nico Bellic, Nathan Drake, Ezio, SackBoy či Eddie Riggs.

50 najlepších hrdinov podľa GKR:
(za menom hrdinu nasleduje v zátvorke hra, v ktorej hrdina účinkoval - zohľadňuje sa prvý diel, vydavateľ a rok, kedy hra vyšla)

1. Mario (Donkey Kong, Nintendo, 1981)
2. Link (The Legend of Zelda, Nintendo, 1986)
3. Master Chief (Halo: Combat Evolved, Microsoft, 2001)
4. Solid Snake (Metal Gear, Konami, 1987)
5. Cloud Strife (Final Fantasy VII, Square, 1997)
6. PAC-Man (PAC-Man, Namco, 1980)
7. Lara Croft (Tomb Raider, Eidos 1996)
8. Gordon Freeman (Half-Life, Valve, 1998)
9. Kratos (God of War, Sony, 2005)
10. Sonic (Sonic the Hedgehog, Sega, 1990)
11. Crash (Crash Bandicoot, Sony, 1996)
12. "Soap" MacTavish (Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Activision, 2007)
13. Nico Bellic (Grand Theft Auto IV, Rockstar, 2008)
14. Samus Aran (Metroid, Nintendo 1986)
15. Ratchet (Ratchet & Clank, Sony, 2002)
16. Nathan Drake (Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, Sony, 2007)
17. Captain Price (Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Activision, 2007)
18. Kirby (Kirby's Dream Land, Nintendo, 1992)
19. Marcus Fenix (Gears of War, Microsoft, 2006)
20. Pikachu (Pokemon Red/Green, Nintendo 1996)
21. Yoshi (Super Mario World, Nintendo, 1990)
22. "CJ" Johnson (Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar, 2004)
23. Mega Man (Mega Man, Capcom, 1987)
24. Sam Fisher (Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell, Ubisoft, 2002)
25. Shadow (Sonic Adventure 2, Sega, 2001)
26. Jak (Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy, Sony, 2001)
27. Duke Nukem (Duke Nukem, Apogee, 1991)
28. Dante (Devil May Cry, Bandai, 2003)
29. Naruto (Naruto: Konoha Ninpoch, Bandai, 2003)
30. Altair (Assassin's Creed, Ubisoft, 2007)
31. Zelda (The Legend of Zelda, Nintendo, 1986)
32. Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII, Square, 1997)
33. Donkey Kong (Donkey Kong, Nintendo, 1981)
34. The Prince (Prince of Persia, Broderbund, 1989)
35. Ezio (Assassin's Creed II, Ubisoft, 2009)
36. Leon S (Biohazard/ Resident Evil, Capcom, 1996)
37. Ash Ketchum (Pokemon Red/Green, Nintendo, 1996)
38. Guybrush Threepwood (The Secret of Monkey Island, LucasArts, 1990)
39. Spyro (Spyro the Dragon, Universal, 1998)
40. "Ghost" Riley (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Activision, 2009)
41. Goku (Dragon Daihikyoe, Epoch, 1987)
42. Max Payne (Max Payne, Rockstar, 2001)
43. Jill Valentine (Biohazard/ Resident Evil, Capcom, 1996)
44. Princess Peach (Super Mario Bros., Nintendo, 1985)
45. Larry Laffer (Leisure Suit Larry in the Land of the Lounge Lizards, Sierra, 1987)
46. Augustus Cole (Gears of War, Microsoft, 2006)
47. Bowser (Super Mario Bros., Nintendo, 1985)
48. Eddie Riggs (Brutal Legend, EA, 2009)
49. Ryu (Street Fighter, Capcom, 1987)
50. Sackboy (LIttleBigPlanet, Sony, 2008)

Zdroj: Shacknews

