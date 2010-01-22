Prihlásenie
Nominácie na najlepšie hry minulého roku

22. jan 2010 o 16:00 Ján Kordoš

Začiatkom nového roku sa pravidelne začínajú objavovať nominácie na najlepšie hry predošlého roku, ktoré sa neskôr dočkajú vyhodnotenia. Je ich toľko, že ich človek nestíha ani spočítať. My sa pozrieme na nominovaných kandidátov Game Developers Choice Award. Mnoho hier sa v rôznych nomináciách opakuje – ďalšiu súťaž, dokonca už 13. ročník Interactive Achievment Awards si môžete pozrieť tu. Primárne však chceme zistiť, aký vkus máte vy, či súhlasíte s nomináciami, prípadne by ste do rebríčkov zaradili iné hry.

Najlepšia hra

  • Uncharted 2 (Naughty Dog)
  • Dragon Age: Origins (BioWare)
  • Batman: Arkham Asylum (Rocksteady Studios)
  • Demon's Souls (From Software)
  • Assassin's Creed II (Ubisoft Montreal)

Najlepší herný dizajn

  • Batman: Arkham Asylum (Rocksteady)
  • Assassin's Creed 2 (Ubisoft Montreal)
  • Flower (Thatgamecompany)
  • Uncharted 2 (Naughty Dog)
  • Plants Vs. Zombies (PopCap)

Najlepšia vizuálna stránka

  • Borderlands (Gearbox Software)
  • Uncharted 2 (Naughty Dog)
  • Assassin's Creed II (Ubisoft Montreal)
  • Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Infinity Ward)
  • Flower (Thatgamecompany)

Najlepšia použitá technológia

  • Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Infinity Ward)
  • Red Faction: Guerrilla (Volition)
  • Uncharted 2 (Naughty Dog)
  • Killzone 2 (Guerrilla Games)
  • Assassin's Creed II (Ubisoft Montreal)

Najlepší scenár

  • Brutal Legend (Double Fine)
  • Batman: Arkham Asylum (Rocksteady Studios)
  • Dragon Age: Origins (BioWare)
  • Uncharted 2 (Naughty Dog)
  • Halo 3: ODST (Bungie)

Najlepšie ozvučenie

  • Uncharted 2 (Naughty Dog)
  • Dragon Age: Origins (BioWare)
  • Rock Band: The Beatles (Harmonix)
  • Flower (Thatgamecompany)
  • Brutal Legend (Double Fine Productions)

Najväčšie inovácie

  • Scribblenauts (5th Cell)
  • Flower (Thatgamecompany)
  • Uncharted 2 (Naughty Dog)
  • Plants Vs. Zombies (PopCap)
  • Demon's Souls (From Software)

Najlepšia debutová hra

  • The Maw (Twisted Pixel)
  • League Of Legends (Riot Games)
  • Spider: The Secret Of Bryce Manor (Tiger Style)
  • Torchlight (Runic Games)
  • Zeno Clash (ACE Team)

Najlepšia stiahnuteľná hra

  • Plants Vs. Zombies (PopCap)
  • Trials HD (RedLynx)
  • PixelJunk Shooter (Q Games)
  • Shadow Complex (Chair Entertainment)
  • Flower (Thatgamecompany)

Najlepšia sociálna / online hra

  • Restaurant City (Playfish)
  • Farmville (Zynga)
  • Dungeon Fighter Online (Neople/Nexon)
  • Free Realms (Sony Online Entertainment San Diego)
  • Bejeweled Blitz (PopCap)

Najlepšia handheldová hra

  • Scribblenauts (5th Cell)
  • Flight Control (Firemint)
  • Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (Rockstar Leeds/Rockstar North)
  • Spider: The Secret Of Bryce Manor (Tiger Style)
  • Legend Of Zelda: Spirit Tracks (Nintendo EAD)

Zdroj: Shacknews

Domov NajnovšieNajčítanejšieDesktop