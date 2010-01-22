Nominácie na najlepšie hry minulého roku

Najlepšia hra
- Uncharted 2 (Naughty Dog)
- Dragon Age: Origins (BioWare)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum (Rocksteady Studios)
- Demon's Souls (From Software)
- Assassin's Creed II (Ubisoft Montreal)
Najlepší herný dizajn
- Batman: Arkham Asylum (Rocksteady)
- Assassin's Creed 2 (Ubisoft Montreal)
- Flower (Thatgamecompany)
- Uncharted 2 (Naughty Dog)
- Plants Vs. Zombies (PopCap)
Najlepšia vizuálna stránka
- Borderlands (Gearbox Software)
- Uncharted 2 (Naughty Dog)
- Assassin's Creed II (Ubisoft Montreal)
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Infinity Ward)
- Flower (Thatgamecompany)
Najlepšia použitá technológia
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Infinity Ward)
- Red Faction: Guerrilla (Volition)
- Uncharted 2 (Naughty Dog)
- Killzone 2 (Guerrilla Games)
- Assassin's Creed II (Ubisoft Montreal)
Najlepší scenár
- Brutal Legend (Double Fine)
- Batman: Arkham Asylum (Rocksteady Studios)
- Dragon Age: Origins (BioWare)
- Uncharted 2 (Naughty Dog)
- Halo 3: ODST (Bungie)
Najlepšie ozvučenie
- Uncharted 2 (Naughty Dog)
- Dragon Age: Origins (BioWare)
- Rock Band: The Beatles (Harmonix)
- Flower (Thatgamecompany)
- Brutal Legend (Double Fine Productions)
Najväčšie inovácie
- Scribblenauts (5th Cell)
- Flower (Thatgamecompany)
- Uncharted 2 (Naughty Dog)
- Plants Vs. Zombies (PopCap)
- Demon's Souls (From Software)
Najlepšia debutová hra
- The Maw (Twisted Pixel)
- League Of Legends (Riot Games)
- Spider: The Secret Of Bryce Manor (Tiger Style)
- Torchlight (Runic Games)
- Zeno Clash (ACE Team)
Najlepšia stiahnuteľná hra
- Plants Vs. Zombies (PopCap)
- Trials HD (RedLynx)
- PixelJunk Shooter (Q Games)
- Shadow Complex (Chair Entertainment)
- Flower (Thatgamecompany)
Najlepšia sociálna / online hra
- Restaurant City (Playfish)
- Farmville (Zynga)
- Dungeon Fighter Online (Neople/Nexon)
- Free Realms (Sony Online Entertainment San Diego)
- Bejeweled Blitz (PopCap)
Najlepšia handheldová hra
- Scribblenauts (5th Cell)
- Flight Control (Firemint)
- Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (Rockstar Leeds/Rockstar North)
- Spider: The Secret Of Bryce Manor (Tiger Style)
- Legend Of Zelda: Spirit Tracks (Nintendo EAD)
Zdroj: Shacknews