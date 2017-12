Nový Singstar - bezdrôtový a so skupinou Queen

Zoznam skladieb Singstar Pop Edition

Alphabeat - 10.000 Nights Of Thunder

Amy Winehouse - Rehab

Black Kids - I'm Not Going To Teach Your Boyfriend How To Dance

Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer

Chris Brown - With You

Chris De Burgh - Lady In Red

Cyndi Lauper - True Colors

Gloria Estefan - Rhythm Is Gonna Get You

Jordin Sparks feat. Chris Brown - No Air

Kaiser Chiefs - Never Miss A Beat

Kate Nash - Mouthwash

Kings Of Leon - Sex On Fire

Klaxons - Gravity's Rainbow

Little Jackie - The World Should Revolve Around Me

N*E*R*D - Sooner Or Later

P!nk - So What!

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody [DSCIMG]

Robbie Williams - Angels

Robyn - Be Mine

Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me

Sam Sparro - Black And Gold

Solange - I Decided

Sugababes Girls - The Feeling Rose

The Killers - Human

The Police - Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

The Script - The Man Who Can't Be Moved

Will Young - Changes

will.i.am Feat Cheryl Cole - Heartbreaker

Yazoo - Don't Go