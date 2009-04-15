|Rebríček 25 najnáročnejších hier podľa GameDaily
25. Ice Climber (NES)
24. Viewtiful Joe (GameCube, PS2)
23. MDK 2
22. Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link (NES)
21. Metal Slug séria
20. Tetris
19. Gauntlet 1
18. Portal
17. Bionic Commando séria
16. Guitar Hero séria (na obtiažnosti Expert)
15. Shinobi (PS2)
14. F-Zero GX (GameCube)
13. Mushihimesama Futari
12. Doom (na obtiažnosti Nightmare)
11. Call of Duty 4 (Xbox 360, PS3, PC)
10. Contra séria
9. Defender
8. Devil May Cry 3 (PS2)
7. God of War séria (PS2)
6. R-Type séria
5. Ikaruga (GameCube, Xbox Live Arcade)
4. Mega Man 9 (Xbox Live Arcade, WiiWare, PlayStation Network)
3. Battletoads
2. Gouls N' Ghosts séria
1. Ninja Gaiden series
Zdroj: GameDaily,Kotaku