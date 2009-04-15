Prihlásenie
Zabudli ste heslo?
Alebo sa prihláste cez:
|Registrovať
     
SME
Štvrtok, 28. december, 2017
Získajte predplatné Sme.sk už od 1 €

Získajte predplatné Sme.sk už od 1 €

Menu
POST.sk
Zobraziť všetky sekcie

Rebríček 25 najnáročnejších hier

15. apr 2009 o 14:00 Ján Kordoš

Niektoré hry sú jednoduché, iné náročnejšie, väčšina sa však snaží rôznymi voľbami obtiažnosti prispôsobiť širokému okruhu hráčov. Herná stránka GameDaily sa pokúsila priniesť rebríček 25 najnáročnejších hier, ktoré sa objavili na rôznych platformách. Samozrejme pre každého hráča predstavuje výzvu iná hra, preto posúďte sami. Zároveň v diskusii môžete uviesť vlastný rebríček hier, ktoré sú podľa vás najnáročnejšie. Predstavuje pre vás vysoká obtiažnosť skôr výzvu alebo vyvoláva frustráciu?
Rebríček 25 najnáročnejších hier podľa GameDaily
25. Ice Climber (NES)
24. Viewtiful Joe (GameCube, PS2)
23. MDK 2
22. Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link (NES)
21. Metal Slug séria
20. Tetris
19. Gauntlet 1
18. Portal
17. Bionic Commando séria
16. Guitar Hero séria (na obtiažnosti Expert)
15. Shinobi (PS2)
14. F-Zero GX (GameCube)
13. Mushihimesama Futari
12. Doom (na obtiažnosti Nightmare)
11. Call of Duty 4 (Xbox 360, PS3, PC)
10. Contra séria
9. Defender
8. Devil May Cry 3 (PS2)
7. God of War séria (PS2)
6. R-Type séria
5. Ikaruga (GameCube, Xbox Live Arcade)
4. Mega Man 9 (Xbox Live Arcade, WiiWare, PlayStation Network)
3. Battletoads
2. Gouls N' Ghosts séria
1. Ninja Gaiden series

Zdroj: GameDaily,Kotaku

Najčítanejšie na SME Tech

Témy

Objektív Chyby argumentácie Chyby myslenia TECH_FM Krátko o číslach Gravitačné vlny Nobelove ceny SME v stratosfére Stĺpček o logike

Hlavné správy zo Sme.sk

ŠPORT

ONLINE: Vlhová zabojuje o pódium, trať postavil jej tréner

Sledujte 2. kolo slalomu Svetového pohára v alpskom lyžovaní v rakúskom Lienzi.

DOMOV

Horský vodca: Brať deti do niektorých podmienok je na sociálku

Mačky pred pádom nezachránia.

ŠPORT

Vlhová v prvom kole zaostala za Shiffrinovou

Američanka opäť dominuje, Slovenka je priebežne štvrtá.

EKONOMIKA

Alza otvorila aj na Štefana, hoci to zákon zakazuje

Všetky obchody mali byť na 2. sviatok vianočný prvý raz zatvorené.

Neprehliadnite tiež

Prelom v genetike a lov na asteroid - vedecké predpovede na 2018

Vyšlú najväčšiu raketu za 40 rokov, ulovia asteroid a zmena gény človeka. Aký bude rok 2018 vo vede a technike?

WhatsApp prestane fungovať na starších smartfónoch

Vývojári sa aj napriek popularite musia rozlúčiť so staršími platformami.

Apple zadarmo zverejní zdrojové kódy svojho prvého operačného systému

Staré zdrojové kódy sprístupnili svetu Adobe, Xerox, IBM ale i Microsoft.

Žiarovka od HTC privolá pomoc, ak ostanete nehybne ležať

Patent ukazuje múdru žiarovku, ktorej stačí len objímka a WiFi pripojenie.

Ruská raketa Sojuz 2 sa zrútila pre nesprávny výpočet letovej dráhy

Azimut - orientovaný uhol v stupňoch - bol určený pre kozmodróm Bajkonur.

Inzercia - Tlačové správy

  1. Ako si našetriť na vysokú školu
  2. Konzultácia so svetovými odborníkmi dokáže zachrániť život
  3. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru?
  4. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa
  5. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara...
  6. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov
  7. Projekt Zelená pre Prešov skrášľuje mesto
  8. Táto appka vám “vytrasie“ výhru a daruje živé športové prenosy
  9. Televízor Panasonic ako darček pod stromček? Zvoľte variant 2v1
  10. Čo sa deje s ovocím a zeleninou, kým sa dostanú na pulty
  1. Konzultácia so svetovými odborníkmi dokáže zachrániť život
  2. Dobrý developer urobí z bytu domov a zo sídliska komunitu
  3. Ako si našetriť na vysokú školu
  4. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa
  5. Tip na darček na poslednú chvíľu: Darujte tisíce za pár eur!
  6. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru?
  7. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara...
  8. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov
  9. Stavebná fakulta STU pozýva na Deň otvorených dverí!
  10. Budúcnosťou predaja jazdených áut sú inovácie v oblasti IT
  1. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru? 7 858
  2. Čo sa deje s ovocím a zeleninou, kým sa dostanú na pulty 4 788
  3. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov 4 362
  4. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara... 2 174
  5. Ako si našetriť na vysokú školu 2 012
  6. Zneužitím kariet prichádzajú Slováci o tisíce. Viete sa chrániť? 1 653
  7. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa 1 620
  8. Televízor Panasonic ako darček pod stromček? Zvoľte variant 2v1 1 436
  9. Kolísky ponúkajú nadštandard, ktorý len tak nenájdete 1 040
  10. Dobrý developer urobí z bytu domov a zo sídliska komunitu 905
PR články vašej firmy na tomto mieste ›

Najobľúbenejšie mobily

iPhone 7 Huawei P9 IPHONE X IPHONE 8 iPhone 7 Plus IPHONE 8 PLUS Huawei P9 Lite HUAWEI P10 HUAWEI P10 LITE Samsung Galaxy S8 Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Už ste čítali?

Komentáre

Radičová: Debata o jadre či jadierku nerieši to, čo nás skutočne čaká

Sme Plus

Ľuboš Kosík: Chcem sa brániť a chcem povedať pravdu

Sme Plus

Investovať do Sagana či Vlhovej sa oplatí. Čo to firmám prinesie?

Domov

Týraná žena Janka Vrbová po roku: Už sa nemusím báť

Sme Plus

Tovar z Tuzexu voňal omamne. Nielen na Vianoce

Domov NajnovšieNajčítanejšieDesktop