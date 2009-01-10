Prihlásenie
Najpredávanejšie hry minulého roku v Japonsku a Anglicku

10. jan 2009 o 10:17 Ján Kordoš

Prinášame vám rebríčky najpredávanejších hier minulého roku v Japonsku a vo Veľkej Británii. Zaujímavé je, že v Japonskom rebríčku sa nedarí platforme PS3, ktorá je zastúpená len jediným projektom (Metal Gear Solid 4) a ani ten nie je v prvej desiatke. Japonci holdujú handheldom a Nintendu Wii.

TOP 30 najpredávanejších hier v Japonsku

01. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP)
02. Pokemon Platinum (DS)
03. Wii Fit (Wii)
04. Mario Kart Wii (Wii)
05. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii)
06. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS)
07. Dragon Quest V (DS)
08. Hoshi no Kirby: Ultra Super Deluxe (DS)
09. Animal Crossing City Folk (Wii)
10. Wii Sports (Wii)
11. Phantasy Star Portable (PSP)
12. Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage (DS)
13. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3)
14. Professor Layton and the Final Time Journey (DS)
15. Wii Play (Wii)
16. Dissidia Final Fantasy (PSP)
17. Super Robot Taisen Z (PS2)
18. Mario Party DS (DS)
19. DS Bimoji Training (DS)
20. Daigasso! Band Bros. DX (DS)
21. Mario Kart DS (DS)
22. Musou Orochi Sairin (PS2)
23. Wagamama Fashion Girls Mode (DS)
24. Chrono Trigger (DS)
25. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)
26. Mobile Suit Gundam vs. Gundam (PSP)
27. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (DS)
28. Powa Pro Kun Portable 3 (PSP)
29. Persona 4 (PS2)
30. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

V Anglicku je situácia veľmi prehľadná: najžiadanejšou platformou je Nintendo Wii. Aspoň vidíte, aké hry sa predávajú v zahraničí.

TOP 10 najpredávanejších hier v Anglicku

1. Mario Kart Wii (Wii)
2. Wii Fit (Wii)
3. Wii Play (Wii)
4. Dr Kawashima's Brain Training (DS)
5. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Wii)
6. GTA IV (360)
7. GTA IV (PS3)
8. Call of Duty: World at War (360)
9. Carnival Funfair (Wii)
10. FIFA 09 (360)

Zdroj:Kotaku

