Najpredávanejšie hry minulého roku v Japonsku a Anglicku

TOP 30 najpredávanejších hier v Japonsku 01. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP)

02. Pokemon Platinum (DS)

03. Wii Fit (Wii)

04. Mario Kart Wii (Wii)

05. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii)

06. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS)

07. Dragon Quest V (DS)

08. Hoshi no Kirby: Ultra Super Deluxe (DS)

09. Animal Crossing City Folk (Wii)

10. Wii Sports (Wii)

11. Phantasy Star Portable (PSP)

12. Pokémon Ranger: Batonnage (DS)

13. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3)

14. Professor Layton and the Final Time Journey (DS)

15. Wii Play (Wii)

16. Dissidia Final Fantasy (PSP)

17. Super Robot Taisen Z (PS2)

18. Mario Party DS (DS)

19. DS Bimoji Training (DS)

20. Daigasso! Band Bros. DX (DS)

21. Mario Kart DS (DS)

22. Musou Orochi Sairin (PS2)

23. Wagamama Fashion Girls Mode (DS)

24. Chrono Trigger (DS)

25. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)

26. Mobile Suit Gundam vs. Gundam (PSP)

27. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (DS)

28. Powa Pro Kun Portable 3 (PSP)

29. Persona 4 (PS2)

30. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)