Prihlásenie
Zabudli ste heslo?
Alebo sa prihláste cez:
|Registrovať
     
SME
Piatok, 29. december, 2017
Získajte predplatné Sme.sk už od 1 €

Získajte predplatné Sme.sk už od 1 €

Menu
POST.sk
Zobraziť všetky sekcie

Zoznam skladieb pre Guitar Hero: World Tour

17. sep 2008 o 17:36 Ján Kordoš

Activision oficiálne oznámil zoznam skladieb, ktoré nájdeme v prichádzajúcom pokračovaní hudobného projektu Guitar Hero: World Tour. Celkovo sa playliste nachádza 86 skladieb a aj napriek tomu, že niektoré "znejú slabšie", ide o celkom podarenú zostavu.
311 - "Beautiful Disaster"
30 Seconds To Mars - "The Kill"
Airbourne - "Too Much Too Young"
The Allman Brothers Band - "Ramblin' Man"
Anouk - "Good God"
The Answer - "Never Too Late"
At The Drive-In - "One Armed Scissor"
Beastie Boys - "No Sleep Till Brooklyn"
Beatsteaks - "Hail to the Freaks"
Billy Idol - "Rebel Yell"
Black Label Society - "Stillborn"
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - "Weapon of Choice"
blink-182 - "Dammit"
Blondie - "One Way or Another"
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band - "Hollywood Nights"
Bon Jovi - "Livin' On A Prayer"
Bullet For My Valentine - "Scream Aim Fire"
Coldplay - "Shiver"
Creedence Clearwater Revival - "Up Around The Bend"
The Cult - "Love Removal Machine"
Dinosaur Jr. - "Feel The Pain"
The Doors - "Love Me Two Times"
Dream Theater - "Pull Me Under"
The Eagles - "Hotel California"
The Enemy - "Aggro"
Filter - "Hey Man, Nice Shot"
Fleetwood Mac - "Go Your Own Way"
Foo Fighters - "Everlong"
The Guess Who - "American Woman"
Hush Puppies - "You're Gonna Say Yeah!"
Interpol - "Obstacle 1"
Jane's Addiction - "Mountain Song"
Jimi Hendrix - "Purple Haze (Live)"
Jimi Hendrix - "The Wind Cries Mary"
Jimmy Eat World - "The Middle"
Joe Satriani - "Satch Boogie"
Kent - "Vinternoll2"
Korn - "Freak On A Leash"
Lacuna Coil - "Our Truth"
Lenny Kravitz - "Are You Gonna Go My Way"
Linkin Park - "What I've Done"
The Living End - "Prisoner of Society"
Los Lobos - "La Bamba"		 Lost Prophets - "Rooftops (A Liberation Broadcast)"
Lynyrd Skynyrd - "Sweet Home Alabama (Live)"
Mars Volta - "L'Via L'Viaquez"
MC5's Wayne Kramer - "Kick Out The Jams"
Metallica - "Trapped Under Ice"
Michael Jackson - "Beat It"
Modest Mouse - "Float On"
Motörhead - "Overkill"
Muse - "Assassin"
Negramaro - "Nuvole e Lenzuola"
Nirvana - "About a Girl (Unplugged)"
No Doubt - "Spiderwebs"
NOFX - "Soul Doubt"
Oasis - "Some Might Say"
Ozzy Osbourne - "Crazy Train"
Ozzy Osbourne - "Mr. Crowley"
Paramore - "Misery Business"
Pat Benatar - "Heartbreaker"
R.E.M. - "The One I Love"
Radio Futura - "Escuela De Calor"
Rise Against - "Re-Education Through Labor"
Sex Pistols - "Pretty Vacant"
Silversun Pickups - "Lazy Eye"
Smashing Pumpkins - "Today"
Steely Dan - "Do It Again"
Steve Miller Band - "The Joker"
Sting - "Demolition Man (Live)"
The Stone Roses - "Love Spreads"
Stuck In The Sound - "Toy Boy"
Sublime - "Santeria"
Survivor - "Eye of the Tiger"
System of a Down - "B.Y.O.B."
Ted Nugent - "Stranglehold"
Ted Nugent's Original Guitar Duel Recording
Tokio Hotel - "Monsoon"
Tool - "Parabola"
Tool - "Schism"
Tool - "Vicarious"
Trust - "Antisocial"
Van Halen - "Hot For Teacher"
Willie Nelson - "On The Road Again"
Wings - "Band on the Run"
Zakk Wylde's Original Guitar Duel Recording

 

Zdroj:Eurogamer

Najčítanejšie na SME Tech

Témy

Objektív Chyby argumentácie Chyby myslenia TECH_FM Krátko o číslach Gravitačné vlny Nobelove ceny SME v stratosfére Stĺpček o logike

Hlavné správy zo Sme.sk

DOMOV

O Lexovi a spol. nerozhodne sudca, ale porota s bežnými ľuďmi

Prísediaci bez povinného právnického vzdelania fungujú len na okresných súdoch. Riadneho sudcu môžu matematicky prehlasovať.

KOMENTÁRE

Čo už patrí do Pezinka, ak nie Lexa?

To, že únos Kováča ml. pristál na okresnom súde, je víťazstvo chaosu.

KOMENTÁRE

Zmení sa Smer? Alebo celé Slovensko?

Budúci rok bude prvým pred sériou zásadných volieb.

AUTO

Aké autá prídu na trh? Veľký prehľad noviniek

Trend SUV pokračuje, obmenou prejdú aj tradičné off-roady.

Neprehliadnite tiež

DETSKÁ RUBRIKA

Čím vyššie, tým lepšie. Hraboš snežný je v horách doma

U nás ich nežije veľa, ale možno na ne naraziť pri potulkách Vysokými Tatrami. Títo chlpáči sú vlastne malí horolezci.

Rok v obrazoch: Pozrite si najdôležitejšie vesmírne zábery

Od nového hviezdneho systému po smrť sondy Cassini.

Prelom v genetike a lov na asteroid - vedecké predpovede na 2018

Vyšlú najväčšiu raketu za 40 rokov, ulovia asteroid a zmena gény človeka. Aký bude rok 2018 vo vede a technike?

WhatsApp prestane fungovať na starších smartfónoch

Vývojári sa aj napriek popularite musia rozlúčiť so staršími platformami.

Apple zadarmo zverejní zdrojové kódy svojho prvého operačného systému

Staré zdrojové kódy sprístupnili svetu Adobe, Xerox, IBM ale i Microsoft.

Inzercia - Tlačové správy

  1. First moment Turecko: využite zľavy na špičkové hotely
  2. Konzultácia so svetovými odborníkmi dokáže zachrániť život
  3. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa
  4. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru?
  5. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara...
  6. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov
  7. Projekt Zelená pre Prešov skrášľuje mesto
  8. Čo sa deje s ovocím a zeleninou, kým sa dostanú na pulty
  9. Táto appka vám “vytrasie“ výhru a daruje živé športové prenosy
  10. Televízor Panasonic ako darček pod stromček? Zvoľte variant 2v1
  1. First moment Turecko: využite zľavy na špičkové hotely
  2. Konzultácia so svetovými odborníkmi dokáže zachrániť život
  3. Dobrý developer urobí z bytu domov a zo sídliska komunitu
  4. Ako si našetriť na vysokú školu
  5. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa
  6. Tip na darček na poslednú chvíľu: Darujte tisíce za pár eur!
  7. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru?
  8. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara...
  9. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov
  10. Stavebná fakulta STU pozýva na Deň otvorených dverí!
  1. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru? 7 771
  2. Čo sa deje s ovocím a zeleninou, kým sa dostanú na pulty 5 106
  3. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov 4 547
  4. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara... 2 162
  5. Ako si našetriť na vysokú školu 2 061
  6. Zneužitím kariet prichádzajú Slováci o tisíce. Viete sa chrániť? 1 747
  7. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa 1 655
  8. Televízor Panasonic ako darček pod stromček? Zvoľte variant 2v1 1 375
  9. Dobrý developer urobí z bytu domov a zo sídliska komunitu 920
  10. Kolísky ponúkajú nadštandard, ktorý len tak nenájdete 898
PR články vašej firmy na tomto mieste ›

Najobľúbenejšie mobily

iPhone 7 Huawei P9 IPHONE X IPHONE 8 iPhone 7 Plus IPHONE 8 PLUS Huawei P9 Lite HUAWEI P10 HUAWEI P10 LITE Samsung Galaxy S8 Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Už ste čítali?

Komentáre

Radičová: Debata o jadre či jadierku nerieši to, čo nás skutočne čaká

Sme Plus

Ľuboš Kosík: Chcem sa brániť a chcem povedať pravdu

Sme Plus

Investovať do Sagana či Vlhovej sa oplatí. Čo to firmám prinesie?

Domov

Týraná žena Janka Vrbová po roku: Už sa nemusím báť

Sme Plus

Tovar z Tuzexu voňal omamne. Nielen na Vianoce

Domov NajnovšieNajčítanejšieDesktop