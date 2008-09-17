Zoznam skladieb pre Guitar Hero: World Tour

311 - "Beautiful Disaster"

30 Seconds To Mars - "The Kill"

Airbourne - "Too Much Too Young"

The Allman Brothers Band - "Ramblin' Man"

Anouk - "Good God"

The Answer - "Never Too Late"

At The Drive-In - "One Armed Scissor"

Beastie Boys - "No Sleep Till Brooklyn"

Beatsteaks - "Hail to the Freaks"

Billy Idol - "Rebel Yell"

Black Label Society - "Stillborn"

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - "Weapon of Choice"

blink-182 - "Dammit"

Blondie - "One Way or Another"

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band - "Hollywood Nights"

Bon Jovi - "Livin' On A Prayer"

Bullet For My Valentine - "Scream Aim Fire"

Coldplay - "Shiver"

Creedence Clearwater Revival - "Up Around The Bend"

The Cult - "Love Removal Machine"

Dinosaur Jr. - "Feel The Pain"

The Doors - "Love Me Two Times"

Dream Theater - "Pull Me Under"

The Eagles - "Hotel California"

The Enemy - "Aggro"

Filter - "Hey Man, Nice Shot"

Fleetwood Mac - "Go Your Own Way"

Foo Fighters - "Everlong"

The Guess Who - "American Woman"

Hush Puppies - "You're Gonna Say Yeah!"

Interpol - "Obstacle 1"

Jane's Addiction - "Mountain Song"

Jimi Hendrix - "Purple Haze (Live)"

Jimi Hendrix - "The Wind Cries Mary"

Jimmy Eat World - "The Middle"

Joe Satriani - "Satch Boogie"

Kent - "Vinternoll2"

Korn - "Freak On A Leash"

Lacuna Coil - "Our Truth"

Lenny Kravitz - "Are You Gonna Go My Way"

Linkin Park - "What I've Done"

The Living End - "Prisoner of Society"

Los Lobos - "La Bamba"

Lost Prophets - "Rooftops (A Liberation Broadcast)"

Lynyrd Skynyrd - "Sweet Home Alabama (Live)"

Mars Volta - "L'Via L'Viaquez"

MC5's Wayne Kramer - "Kick Out The Jams"

Metallica - "Trapped Under Ice"

Michael Jackson - "Beat It"

Modest Mouse - "Float On"

Motörhead - "Overkill"

Muse - "Assassin"

Negramaro - "Nuvole e Lenzuola"

Nirvana - "About a Girl (Unplugged)"

No Doubt - "Spiderwebs"

NOFX - "Soul Doubt"

Oasis - "Some Might Say"

Ozzy Osbourne - "Crazy Train"

Ozzy Osbourne - "Mr. Crowley"

Paramore - "Misery Business"

Pat Benatar - "Heartbreaker"

R.E.M. - "The One I Love"

Radio Futura - "Escuela De Calor"

Rise Against - "Re-Education Through Labor"

Sex Pistols - "Pretty Vacant"

Silversun Pickups - "Lazy Eye"

Smashing Pumpkins - "Today"

Steely Dan - "Do It Again"

Steve Miller Band - "The Joker"

Sting - "Demolition Man (Live)"

The Stone Roses - "Love Spreads"

Stuck In The Sound - "Toy Boy"

Sublime - "Santeria"

Survivor - "Eye of the Tiger"

System of a Down - "B.Y.O.B."

Ted Nugent - "Stranglehold"

Ted Nugent's Original Guitar Duel Recording

Tokio Hotel - "Monsoon"

Tool - "Parabola"

Tool - "Schism"

Tool - "Vicarious"

Trust - "Antisocial"

Van Halen - "Hot For Teacher"

Willie Nelson - "On The Road Again"

Wings - "Band on the Run"

Zakk Wylde's Original Guitar Duel Recording