Piatok, 29. december, 2017
Čo plánuje Electronic Arts predstaviť na E3 2008

11. júl 2008 o 16:23 Ján Kordoš

Electronic Arts uvoľnilo zoznam titulov, ktoré hodlá prezentovať na tohtoročnej E3 2008 (15.-17 júl) a podľa toho, čo vidíte o kúsok nižšie, je rozhodne na čo sa tešiť. Okrem toho v zozname nie sú uvedené tajné projekty, z ktorých budú možno niektoré predstavené práve na výstave. Na ktorú z uvedených hier sa tešíte vy?

  • Command & Conquer Red Alert 3
  • Crysis Warhead
  • Dead Space
  • FaceBreaker
  • Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
  • Hasbro Family Game Night
  • Left 4 Dead
  • Littlest Pet Shop
  • Madden NFL 09
  • Mercenaries 2: World in Flames
  • Mirror's Edge
  • MySims
  • MySims Kingdom
  • NBA Live 09
  • NCAA Football 09
  • Rock Band 2
  • The Lord of the Rings: Conquest
  • The Sims 2 Apartment Pets
  • Tiger Woods PGA Tour 09
  • SimCity Creator
  • Skate It
  • Spore
  • Tiger Woods PGA Tour 09
  • Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning
  • Zubo

Zdroj:PR

