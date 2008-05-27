Prihlásenie
Zabudli ste heslo?
Alebo sa prihláste cez:
|Registrovať
     
SME
Piatok, 29. december, 2017
Získajte predplatné Sme.sk už od 1 €

Získajte predplatné Sme.sk už od 1 €

Menu
POST.sk
Zobraziť všetky sekcie

Plán Cenegy na tento rok

27. máj 2008 o 11:02 Ján Kordoš

Cenega po získaní práv na publikovanie hier od Activisionu prikladá pod kotlom a chystá viacero vynikajúcich hier vydaných pod svojim menom. Keďže sme dostali podrobný plán, čo by sa kedy malo čisto teoreticky objaviť, nenecháme si ho pre seba a vyzobávame niekoľko očakávaných kúskov, ktoré by sa do konca novembra mali objaviť na hernom trhu. Samozrejme netreba dodávať, že dátumy vydania v release liste sa môžu (a zrejme aj budú) meniť. Tento rok však rozhodne ešte bohatý na podarené hry bude.

28.5. – Haze – PS3
6.6. – Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventure – PC, PS2, Xbox 360, PS3, NDS, PSP, Wii
13.6. – Enemy Territory: Quake Wars – PS3, Xbox 360
13.6. – Sid Meier´s Civilisation Revolution – PS3, Xbox 360
16.6. – Sinking Island – PC (české titulky)
20.6. – Top Spin 3 – PC, PS3, Xbox 360
25.6. – Perry Rhodan – PC
1.9. – Brothers in Arms: Hell´s Highway – PS3, Xbox 360
4.9. – Tom Clancy´s EndWar – PS3, Xbox 360
8.9. – James Bond: Quantum of Solace – PC (české titulky), PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, NDS, Wii
12.9. – Midnight Club 4: Los Angeles – PS3, Xbox 360, PSP
18.9. – Just Cause 2 – PC (české titulky), PS3, Xbox 360
19.9. – Star Wars: Force Unleashed – PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, NDS, PSP, Wii
19.9. – Highlander – PC (české titulky), PS3, Xbox 360
26.9. – Sacred 2 – PC (české titulky), PS3, Xbox 360
29.9. – Shellshock 2: Blood Tails – PC (české titulky), PS3, Xbox 360
30.9. – Guitar Hero 4 – PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, NDS
15.10. – Fallout 3 – PC (české titulky), PS3, Xbox 360
17.10. – Tomb Raider: Underworld – PC, PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, NDS, Wii
20.10. – X3: Terran Conflict – PC
28.10. – Barbie: Horse Adventure – PC (české titulky), PS2, NDS, Wii
31.10. – Fracture – PS3, Xbox 360
6.11. – Call of Duty 5 – PC (české titulky), PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, NDS
28.11. – Far Cry 2 – PS3, Xbox 360 (PC verzia nebola v zozname!)

Okrem toho chystá Cenega rozšírenie svojich edícií ako napríklad Kolekcia Klasiky na 16.6. (pribudnú hry Commandos: Strike Force, Hitman: Blood Money, Prey, UFO Trilógia, Vietcong 2) a Game4U na 15.7. (Conflict: Desert Storm 2, El Matador, Imperial Glory, Ufo: Extraterrestrials).

Zdroj: PR

Najčítanejšie na SME Tech

Témy

Objektív Chyby argumentácie Chyby myslenia TECH_FM Krátko o číslach Gravitačné vlny Nobelove ceny SME v stratosfére Stĺpček o logike

Hlavné správy zo Sme.sk

DOMOV

O Lexovi a spol. nerozhodne sudca, ale porota s bežnými ľuďmi

Prísediaci bez povinného právnického vzdelania fungujú len na okresných súdoch. Riadneho sudcu môžu matematicky prehlasovať.

KOMENTÁRE

Čo už patrí do Pezinka, ak nie Lexa?

To, že únos Kováča ml. pristál na okresnom súde, je víťazstvo chaosu.

KOMENTÁRE

Zmení sa Smer? Alebo celé Slovensko?

Budúci rok bude prvým pred sériou zásadných volieb.

AUTO

Aké autá prídu na trh? Veľký prehľad noviniek

Trend SUV pokračuje, obmenou prejdú aj tradičné off-roady.

Neprehliadnite tiež

DETSKÁ RUBRIKA

Čím vyššie, tým lepšie. Hraboš snežný je v horách doma

U nás ich nežije veľa, ale možno na ne naraziť pri potulkách Vysokými Tatrami. Títo chlpáči sú vlastne malí horolezci.

Rok v obrazoch: Pozrite si najdôležitejšie vesmírne zábery

Od nového hviezdneho systému po smrť sondy Cassini.

Prelom v genetike a lov na asteroid - vedecké predpovede na 2018

Vyšlú najväčšiu raketu za 40 rokov, ulovia asteroid a zmena gény človeka. Aký bude rok 2018 vo vede a technike?

WhatsApp prestane fungovať na starších smartfónoch

Vývojári sa aj napriek popularite musia rozlúčiť so staršími platformami.

Apple zadarmo zverejní zdrojové kódy svojho prvého operačného systému

Staré zdrojové kódy sprístupnili svetu Adobe, Xerox, IBM ale i Microsoft.

Inzercia - Tlačové správy

  1. First moment Turecko: využite zľavy na špičkové hotely
  2. Konzultácia so svetovými odborníkmi dokáže zachrániť život
  3. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa
  4. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru?
  5. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara...
  6. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov
  7. Projekt Zelená pre Prešov skrášľuje mesto
  8. Táto appka vám “vytrasie“ výhru a daruje živé športové prenosy
  9. Základné tipy a rady, ako jazdiť v zime
  10. Zneužitím kariet prichádzajú Slováci o tisíce. Viete sa chrániť?
  1. First moment Turecko: využite zľavy na špičkové hotely
  2. Konzultácia so svetovými odborníkmi dokáže zachrániť život
  3. Dobrý developer urobí z bytu domov a zo sídliska komunitu
  4. Ako si našetriť na vysokú školu
  5. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa
  6. Tip na darček na poslednú chvíľu: Darujte tisíce za pár eur!
  7. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru?
  8. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara...
  9. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov
  10. Stavebná fakulta STU pozýva na Deň otvorených dverí!
  1. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru? 7 756
  2. Čo sa deje s ovocím a zeleninou, kým sa dostanú na pulty 5 106
  3. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov 4 540
  4. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara... 2 159
  5. Ako si našetriť na vysokú školu 2 063
  6. Zneužitím kariet prichádzajú Slováci o tisíce. Viete sa chrániť? 1 745
  7. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa 1 654
  8. Televízor Panasonic ako darček pod stromček? Zvoľte variant 2v1 1 376
  9. Dobrý developer urobí z bytu domov a zo sídliska komunitu 926
  10. Kolísky ponúkajú nadštandard, ktorý len tak nenájdete 898
PR články vašej firmy na tomto mieste ›

Najobľúbenejšie mobily

iPhone 7 Huawei P9 IPHONE X IPHONE 8 iPhone 7 Plus IPHONE 8 PLUS Huawei P9 Lite HUAWEI P10 HUAWEI P10 LITE Samsung Galaxy S8 Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Už ste čítali?

Komentáre

Radičová: Debata o jadre či jadierku nerieši to, čo nás skutočne čaká

Sme Plus

Ľuboš Kosík: Chcem sa brániť a chcem povedať pravdu

Sme Plus

Investovať do Sagana či Vlhovej sa oplatí. Čo to firmám prinesie?

Domov

Týraná žena Janka Vrbová po roku: Už sa nemusím báť

Sme Plus

Tovar z Tuzexu voňal omamne. Nielen na Vianoce

Domov NajnovšieNajčítanejšieDesktop