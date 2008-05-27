Plán Cenegy na tento rok

27. máj 2008 o 11:02 Ján Kordoš

28.5. – Haze – PS3

6.6. – Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventure – PC, PS2, Xbox 360, PS3, NDS, PSP, Wii

13.6. – Enemy Territory: Quake Wars – PS3, Xbox 360

13.6. – Sid Meier´s Civilisation Revolution – PS3, Xbox 360

16.6. – Sinking Island – PC (české titulky)

20.6. – Top Spin 3 – PC, PS3, Xbox 360

25.6. – Perry Rhodan – PC

1.9. – Brothers in Arms: Hell´s Highway – PS3, Xbox 360

4.9. – Tom Clancy´s EndWar – PS3, Xbox 360

8.9. – James Bond: Quantum of Solace – PC (české titulky), PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, NDS, Wii

12.9. – Midnight Club 4: Los Angeles – PS3, Xbox 360, PSP

18.9. – Just Cause 2 – PC (české titulky), PS3, Xbox 360

19.9. – Star Wars: Force Unleashed – PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, NDS, PSP, Wii

19.9. – Highlander – PC (české titulky), PS3, Xbox 360

26.9. – Sacred 2 – PC (české titulky), PS3, Xbox 360

29.9. – Shellshock 2: Blood Tails – PC (české titulky), PS3, Xbox 360

30.9. – Guitar Hero 4 – PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, NDS

15.10. – Fallout 3 – PC (české titulky), PS3, Xbox 360

17.10. – Tomb Raider: Underworld – PC, PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, NDS, Wii

20.10. – X3: Terran Conflict – PC

28.10. – Barbie: Horse Adventure – PC (české titulky), PS2, NDS, Wii

31.10. – Fracture – PS3, Xbox 360

6.11. – Call of Duty 5 – PC (české titulky), PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, NDS

28.11. – Far Cry 2 – PS3, Xbox 360 (PC verzia nebola v zozname!)

Okrem toho chystá Cenega rozšírenie svojich edícií ako napríklad Kolekcia Klasiky na 16.6. (pribudnú hry Commandos: Strike Force, Hitman: Blood Money, Prey, UFO Trilógia, Vietcong 2) a Game4U na 15.7. (Conflict: Desert Storm 2, El Matador, Imperial Glory, Ufo: Extraterrestrials).

Zdroj: PR