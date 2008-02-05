Zaspievajme si hity 90.rokov so SingStarom

5. feb 2008 o 12:27 Ján Kordoš

Zoznam skladieb:

Arrested Development - Tennessee

Boyz II Men - Motownphilly

Chumbawamba - Tubthumping

Color Me Badd - I Wanna Sex You Up

Divinyls - I Touch Myself

En Vogue - Free Your Mind

Extreme - More Than Words

Gin Blossoms - Hey Jealousy

Hootie And The Blowfish - Only Wanna Be With You

Jesus Jones - Right Here Right Now

Len - Steal My Sunshine

MC Hammer - U Can’t Touch This

Natalie Imbruglia - Torn

New Kids On The Block - Step By Step

Nirvana - Lithium

Paula Abdul - Opposites Attract

Poison - Unskinny Bop

R.E.M. - Everybody Hurts

Santana feat. Rob Thomas - Smooth

Savage Garden - I Want You

Seal - Kiss From A Rose

Sir Mix A Lot - Baby Got Back

Sixpence None The Richer - Kiss Me

Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun

Spin Doctors - Two Princes

Stone Temple Pilots - Plush

Technotronic feat. Felly - Pump Up The Jam

The Cranberries - Zombie

Vanilla Ice - Ice Ice Baby

Wilson Phillips - Hold On

Zdroj:PR