SME
Piatok, 29. december, 2017
POST.sk
Zaspievajme si hity 90.rokov so SingStarom

5. feb 2008 o 12:27 Ján Kordoš

Aj napriek tomu, že sa na Playstation 3 objavil SingStar, neznamená to, že PS2 verzie tohto karaoke budú na ústupe. Práve naopak, objavil sa zoznam skladieb pripravovaného SingStar 90´s, ktorý nás zoberie o niekoľko rokov do minulosti, keď vrcholom hudobnej scény boli Backstreet Boys alebo Spice Girls – nie, tieto výtvory chvalabohu Sony nezaradilo do song-listu. SingStar 90´s vyzerá po dlhej dobe ako kvalitná výberovka obsahujúca pomerne veľký rozsah žánrov. Od odrhovačiek Chumbawamby, The Cranberries alebo R.E.M. sa dočkáme aj klasických vypalovákov od Nirvany alebo Sound Garden alebo sladučkých Vanilla Ice či New Kids on the Block. Veď posúďte sami, toto sa bude bliakať celkom dobre. Len doplníme, že vydanie je naplánované na 12.marca tohto roku.

Zoznam skladieb:
Arrested Development - Tennessee
Boyz II Men - Motownphilly
Chumbawamba - Tubthumping
Color Me Badd - I Wanna Sex You Up
Divinyls - I Touch Myself
En Vogue - Free Your Mind
Extreme - More Than Words
Gin Blossoms - Hey Jealousy
Hootie And The Blowfish - Only Wanna Be With You
Jesus Jones - Right Here Right Now
Len - Steal My Sunshine
MC Hammer - U Can’t Touch This
Natalie Imbruglia - Torn
New Kids On The Block - Step By Step
Nirvana - Lithium
Paula Abdul - Opposites Attract
Poison - Unskinny Bop
R.E.M. - Everybody Hurts
Santana feat. Rob Thomas - Smooth
Savage Garden - I Want You
Seal - Kiss From A Rose
Sir Mix A Lot - Baby Got Back
Sixpence None The Richer - Kiss Me
Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun
Spin Doctors - Two Princes
Stone Temple Pilots - Plush
Technotronic feat. Felly - Pump Up The Jam
The Cranberries - Zombie
Vanilla Ice - Ice Ice Baby
Wilson Phillips - Hold On

Zdroj:PR

