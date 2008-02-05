Zaspievajme si hity 90.rokov so SingStarom

Zoznam skladieb:
Arrested Development - Tennessee
Boyz II Men - Motownphilly
Chumbawamba - Tubthumping
Color Me Badd - I Wanna Sex You Up
Divinyls - I Touch Myself
En Vogue - Free Your Mind
Extreme - More Than Words
Gin Blossoms - Hey Jealousy
Hootie And The Blowfish - Only Wanna Be With You
Jesus Jones - Right Here Right Now
Len - Steal My Sunshine
MC Hammer - U Can’t Touch This
Natalie Imbruglia - Torn
New Kids On The Block - Step By Step
Nirvana - Lithium
Paula Abdul - Opposites Attract
Poison - Unskinny Bop
R.E.M. - Everybody Hurts
Santana feat. Rob Thomas - Smooth
Savage Garden - I Want You
Seal - Kiss From A Rose
Sir Mix A Lot - Baby Got Back
Sixpence None The Richer - Kiss Me
Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun
Spin Doctors - Two Princes
Stone Temple Pilots - Plush
Technotronic feat. Felly - Pump Up The Jam
The Cranberries - Zombie
Vanilla Ice - Ice Ice Baby
Wilson Phillips - Hold On
Zdroj:PR