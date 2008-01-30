Čo sa predávalo v Amerike na PC v decembri

• 1. Call Of Duty 4: Modern Warfare - Activision
• 2. World Of Warcraft - Blizzard
• 3. The Sims 2 Bon Voyage - Electronic Arts
• 4. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest - Blizzard
• 5. World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade - Blizzard
• 6. The Sims 2 Teen Style Stuff - Electronic Arts
• 7. Crysis - Crytek/EA
• 8. Half Life 2: Episode 2 The Orange Box - Valve/EA
• 9. The Sims 2 Deluxe - Electronic Arts
• 10. The Sims 2 Seasons - Electronic Arts
• 11. Sim City 5: Societies - Electronic Arts
• 12. 15000 Games - Viva Media
• 13. The Sim City 4 Deluxe - Electronic Arts
• 14. Nancy Drew: Legend Of The Crystal Skull - Her Interactive
• 15. Unreal Tournament 3 - Epic/Midway
• 16. Age Of Empires III: Asian Dynasties - Microsoft
• 17. The Sims 2 Pets - Electronic Arts
• 18. Diner Dash - PlayFirst
• 19. The Sims 2 H&M Fashion Stuff - Electronic Arts
• 20. Age Of Empires III - Microsoft
Zdroj: Firingsquad