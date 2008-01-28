Ako sa predávali PC hry v Sev.Amerike minulý rok

· 1. World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade – Blizzard – 2.25 milliónov
· 2. World of Warcraft- Blizzard – 914,000
· 3. The Sims 2 – Electronic Arts – 534,000
· 4. The Sims 2 Seasons Expansion Pack – Electronic Arts – 433,000
· 5. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare – Activision – 383,000
· 6. Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars – Electronic Arts – 350,000
· 7. Age of Empires III – Microsoft – 313,000
· 8. Sim City 4 - Electronic Arts – 294,000
· 9. MS Flight Simulator X - Microsoft - 280,000
· 10. The Sims 2 Bon Voyage Expansion Pack – Electronic Arts – 272,000
Zdroj: GameDaily