Ako sa predávali PC hry v Sev.Amerike minulý rok

28. jan 2008 o 11:20 Ján Kordoš

· 1. World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade – Blizzard – 2.25 milliónov

· 2. World of Warcraft- Blizzard – 914,000

· 3. The Sims 2 – Electronic Arts – 534,000

· 4. The Sims 2 Seasons Expansion Pack – Electronic Arts – 433,000

· 5. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare – Activision – 383,000

· 6. Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars – Electronic Arts – 350,000

· 7. Age of Empires III – Microsoft – 313,000

· 8. Sim City 4 - Electronic Arts – 294,000

· 9. MS Flight Simulator X - Microsoft - 280,000

· 10. The Sims 2 Bon Voyage Expansion Pack – Electronic Arts – 272,000

Zdroj: GameDaily