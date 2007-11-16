Čo sa predávalo v októbri v USA

1. Half Life 2: Episode 2 The Orange Box - Valve/EA

2. Hellgate: London - Namco/EA

3. Neverwinter Nights 2: Mask Of The Betrayer - Atari

4. World Of Warcraft - Blizzard

5. World Of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade - Blizzard

6. The Sims 2 Bon Voyage - Electronic Arts

7. Nancy Drew: Legend Of The Crystal Skull - Her Interactive

8. The Sim City 4 Deluxe - Electronic Arts

9. Hellgate: London Collector's Edition - Namco/EA

10. Paws & Claws Pet School - ValuSoft

11. Puppy/Kitty/Pony Luv Pack - Activision

12. World In Conflict - Sierra

13. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest - Blizzard

14. Enemy Territory: Quake Wars - Activision

15. Age Of Empires III -Microsoft

16. Age Of Empires III: Asian Dynasties - Microsoft

17. The Sims 2 Deluxe - Electronic Arts

18. Halo: Combat Evolved - Microsoft

19. Sponge Bob Square Pants: Diner Dash - THQ

20. Company Of Heroes: Opposing Fronts – THQ