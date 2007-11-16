Čo sa predávalo v októbri v USA

|1. Half Life 2: Episode 2 The Orange Box - Valve/EA
2. Hellgate: London - Namco/EA
3. Neverwinter Nights 2: Mask Of The Betrayer - Atari
4. World Of Warcraft - Blizzard
5. World Of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade - Blizzard
6. The Sims 2 Bon Voyage - Electronic Arts
7. Nancy Drew: Legend Of The Crystal Skull - Her Interactive
8. The Sim City 4 Deluxe - Electronic Arts
9. Hellgate: London Collector's Edition - Namco/EA
10. Paws & Claws Pet School - ValuSoft
11. Puppy/Kitty/Pony Luv Pack - Activision
12. World In Conflict - Sierra
13. World Of Warcraft: Battle Chest - Blizzard
14. Enemy Territory: Quake Wars - Activision
15. Age Of Empires III -Microsoft
16. Age Of Empires III: Asian Dynasties - Microsoft
17. The Sims 2 Deluxe - Electronic Arts
18. Halo: Combat Evolved - Microsoft
19. Sponge Bob Square Pants: Diner Dash - THQ
20. Company Of Heroes: Opposing Fronts – THQ
Zdroj: PR