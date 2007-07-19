Čo sa u nás predáva na Nintendo

|
Nintendo Wii
Nintendo DS
|1. Mario Party 8
2. Resident Evil 4 Wii Edition
3. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
4. Pangya! Golf With Style
5. Shrek The Third
6. Mario Strikers Charged Football
7. Mortal Kombat: Armageddon
8. Wario Ware: Smooth Moves
9. Lego Bionicle Heroes
10. The Sims 2 Pets
|1. More Brain Training
2. Sim City
3. Kirby: Mouse Attack
4. new Super Mario Bros.
5. Spider-Man The Movie 3
6. Shrek the Third
7. Brothers in Arms DS
8. Metroid Prime Pinball
9. Pony Friends
10. Wario: Master of Disguise
Zdroj:PR