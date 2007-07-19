Čo sa u nás predáva na Nintendo

1. Mario Party 8

2. Resident Evil 4 Wii Edition

3. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

4. Pangya! Golf With Style

5. Shrek The Third

6. Mario Strikers Charged Football

7. Mortal Kombat: Armageddon

8. Wario Ware: Smooth Moves

9. Lego Bionicle Heroes

10. The Sims 2 Pets

1. More Brain Training

2. Sim City

3. Kirby: Mouse Attack

4. new Super Mario Bros.

5. Spider-Man The Movie 3

6. Shrek the Third

7. Brothers in Arms DS

8. Metroid Prime Pinball

9. Pony Friends

10. Wario: Master of Disguise