Prihlásenie
Zabudli ste heslo?
Alebo sa prihláste cez:
|Registrovať
     
SME
Streda, 27. december, 2017
Získajte predplatné Sme.sk už od 1 €

Získajte predplatné Sme.sk už od 1 €

Menu
POST.sk
Zobraziť všetky sekcie

Čo chystá Cenega

25. jún 2007 o 18:04 Ján Kordoš

Spoločnosť Cenega sa postupne začína presadzovať aj na slovenskom trhu a získava licencie na viaceré známe projekty, čo je vidieť aj z nasledujúceho release-listu. Rozhodne je kopec dôvodov tešiť sa.

  • Fantastic Four: Rise of Silver Surfer - PS2, PS3, Xbox 360 - 22. jún 2007
  • Frontline Kursk - PC - 25. jún 2007 (titulky)
  • The Shield - PC - 25. jún 2007
  • You Are Empty - PC - 25. jún 2007 (titulky)
  • Manhunt 2 - PS2, PSP - 6. júl 2007
  • Theatre of War - PC - 16. júl 2007
  • The Darkness - PS3 - 20. júl 2007
  • Sid Meier’s Civilisation IV: Beyond the Sword - PC - 20. júl 2007
  • Europa Uneversalis 3 - PC - 30. júl 2007 (titulky)
  • Brigade E5 - PC - 31. júl 2007 (titulky)
  • Bioshock - X360, PC - august 2007 (titulky pre PC verziu)
  • Dawn of Magic (Blood Magic) - PC - august 2007 (titulky)
  • Adrenalin: Rush Hour - PC - august 2007 (titulky)
  • Pt Boats: Knight Of Sea - PC - august 2007
  • Fantasy Wars - PC - september 2007
  • Death to Spies - PC - september 2007
  • The Tomorrow War - PC - september 2007
  • Kane and Lynch Dead Men - PC - september 2007 (titulky)
  • Rig'n'Roll - PC - september 2007
  • Kings Bounty: The Legend - september 2007
  • XIII Century - PC - október 2007 (titulky)
  • GTA IV - PS3, Xbox 360 - október 2007

Zdroj:PR

Najčítanejšie na SME Tech

Témy

Objektív Chyby argumentácie Chyby myslenia TECH_FM Krátko o číslach Gravitačné vlny Nobelove ceny SME v stratosfére Stĺpček o logike

Hlavné správy zo Sme.sk

KOMENTÁRE

Radičová: Debata o jadre či jadierku nerieši to, čo nás skutočne čaká

So Sulíkom máme stále spor, ale je to spor o budúcnosti Slovenska.

KULTÚRA

Mária Terézia je rozprávka pre plnoletých, čo ešte nevyrástli. Takých bude dosť

Hodnotíme druhý diel historickej drámy.

KOMENTÁRE

Výdavky na energie už roky gniavia slovenské podnikanie

Čerstvé štatistiky Eurostatu neukazujú nič nové.

KULTÚRA

Rok 2017 bol štedrý na dobré filmy. Desať najlepších podľa SME

Nebol to vôbec zlý rok.

Neprehliadnite tiež

DETSKÁ RUBRIKA

Kamzíky pre turistov zmenili svoj denný režim

Prestali sa pásť predpoludním a za potravou vychádzajú len veľmi skoro ráno či neskoro večer.

Šesťdesiat vecí, ktoré sme nevedeli na začiatku roka 2017

Najzaujímavejšie vedecké objavy z tohto roku.

Našli ste si pod stromčekom nový počítač? Čo urobiť ako prvé

Prinášame prehľad krokov, ktoré môžu spraviť z nového počítača ešte lepší stroj.

Čo by ste mali ako prvé spraviť s novým smartfónom

Pozrite si prehľad základných krokov, ktoré by ste mali spraviť s každým novým smartfónom a tabletom.

Na PlayStation 4 sa dá hrať aj zadarmo. Ktoré hry stoja za vyskúšanie

Na PlayStation Store nájdete mnoho zaujímavých hier celkom zdarma, nepotrebujete ani predplatné.

Inzercia - Tlačové správy

  1. Ako si našetriť na vysokú školu
  2. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa
  3. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru?
  4. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara...
  5. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov
  6. Projekt Zelená pre Prešov skrášľuje mesto
  7. Televízor Panasonic ako darček pod stromček? Zvoľte variant 2v1
  8. Táto appka vám “vytrasie“ výhru a daruje živé športové prenosy
  9. Základné tipy a rady, ako jazdiť v zime
  10. Čo sa deje s ovocím a zeleninou, kým sa dostanú na pulty
  1. Dobrý developer urobí z bytu domov a zo sídliska komunitu
  2. Ako si našetriť na vysokú školu
  3. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa
  4. Tip na darček na poslednú chvíľu: Darujte tisíce za pár eur!
  5. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru?
  6. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara...
  7. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov
  8. Stavebná fakulta STU pozýva na Deň otvorených dverí!
  9. Budúcnosťou predaja jazdených áut sú inovácie v oblasti IT
  10. Výborné lyžiarske strediská vhodné aj na krátku dovolenku
  1. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru? 7 048
  2. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov 3 633
  3. Čo sa deje s ovocím a zeleninou, kým sa dostanú na pulty 3 429
  4. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa 2 632
  5. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara... 2 071
  6. Ako si našetriť na vysokú školu 1 610
  7. Venujte na Vianoce darček plný informácií! 1 423
  8. Televízor Panasonic ako darček pod stromček? Zvoľte variant 2v1 1 258
  9. Zneužitím kariet prichádzajú Slováci o tisíce. Viete sa chrániť? 1 227
  10. Dobrý developer urobí z bytu domov a zo sídliska komunitu 794
PR články vašej firmy na tomto mieste ›

Najobľúbenejšie mobily

iPhone 7 Huawei P9 IPHONE X IPHONE 8 iPhone 7 Plus IPHONE 8 PLUS Huawei P9 Lite HUAWEI P10 HUAWEI P10 LITE Samsung Galaxy S8 Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Už ste čítali?

Sme Plus

Ľuboš Kosík: Chcem sa brániť a chcem povedať pravdu

Domov

Týraná žena Janka Vrbová po roku: Už sa nemusím báť

Sme Plus

Tovar z Tuzexu voňal omamne. Nielen na Vianoce

Domov

Žiadny stres ani ľudia. Ako sa nakupuje v slovenskom outlete

Domov

Hovorili sme so Srbmi na Slovensku: Ste rasisti, ale platíte dobre

Domov NajnovšieNajčítanejšieDesktop