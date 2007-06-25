Čo chystá Cenega

- Fantastic Four: Rise of Silver Surfer - PS2, PS3, Xbox 360 - 22. jún 2007
- Frontline Kursk - PC - 25. jún 2007 (titulky)
- The Shield - PC - 25. jún 2007
- You Are Empty - PC - 25. jún 2007 (titulky)
- Manhunt 2 - PS2, PSP - 6. júl 2007
- Theatre of War - PC - 16. júl 2007
- The Darkness - PS3 - 20. júl 2007
- Sid Meier’s Civilisation IV: Beyond the Sword - PC - 20. júl 2007
- Europa Uneversalis 3 - PC - 30. júl 2007 (titulky)
- Brigade E5 - PC - 31. júl 2007 (titulky)
- Bioshock - X360, PC - august 2007 (titulky pre PC verziu)
- Dawn of Magic (Blood Magic) - PC - august 2007 (titulky)
- Adrenalin: Rush Hour - PC - august 2007 (titulky)
- Pt Boats: Knight Of Sea - PC - august 2007
- Fantasy Wars - PC - september 2007
- Death to Spies - PC - september 2007
- The Tomorrow War - PC - september 2007
- Kane and Lynch Dead Men - PC - september 2007 (titulky)
- Rig'n'Roll - PC - september 2007
- Kings Bounty: The Legend - september 2007
- XIII Century - PC - október 2007 (titulky)
- GTA IV - PS3, Xbox 360 - október 2007
Zdroj:PR