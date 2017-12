Playlist titulu Skate

Agent Orange - No Such Thing

Airbourne - Let's Ride

Bad Brains - I Against I

Band of Horses - The Funeral

Beat Beat Beat - Sinking Slow

Black Flag - Six Pack

Booker T & The MG's - Green Onions

Challenger - Input the Output

Cheap Trick - Surrender

Children of Bodom - Hate Crew Deathroll

David Bowie - Queen B****

Dead Prez - Hip Hop

Devo - Gut Feeling/Slap Your Mammy

Eddie Rap Life - Push Your Wood

Eric B & Rakim - Juice (Know the Ledge)

Escalera - Go It Alone

Filthy Thieving Ba****** - ...Lords Of The Avenues

Gang Starr - Now You're Mine

H.I.T - Drama

Mac Mall - Perfect Poison

Motorhead - We Are Motorhead

Nivarna - Lounge Act

N.W.A - Express Yourself

Renee Renee - Stand Up Talk Easy

Rick James - Give It To Me Baby

Rick Ross - Hustlin'

River City Tanlines - Black Knight

S.T.R.E.E.T.S - Georgia St.

Sicker Than Others - Face Away

Sister Nancy - Bam Bam

Slayer - Raining Blood

The Briefs - Poor and Weird

The Coup - Ride the Fence

The Dwarves - Massacre

The Exploding - Hearts Your Shadow

The Falcon - Blackout

The Mag Seven - D*** Cemetery

The Ramones - Psycho Therapy

The Returnables - Teenage Imposters

The Sex Pistols - Pretty Vacant

The Stars Misplaced - Prophets And Kings

The White Stripes - Girl, You Have No Faith In Medicine

Trouble Andrew - Chase Money

Valient Thorr - Man Behind The Curtain

ZZ Top - Just Got Paid