Zaspievajte si skladby z 90.rokov

Streda, 27. december, 2017
28. máj 2007 o 15:48 Ján Kordoš

Stať sa aspoň virtuálnym spevákom nie je veľkým problémom. Zabudnite na veľké show typu Slovensko hľadá superstar, vaša vlastná hviezda môže vyrásť aj u vás v obývačke. Reč je samozrejme o projekte Singstar, ktorý sa dočkal už niekoľkých dielov a hoci sa väčšina z nás teší na Singstar pre PS3, Sony nezabúda ani na o generáciu staršiu platformu a pripravuje Singstar 90´s. Titul netreba bližšie predstavovať, takže uvedieme už len zoznam skladieb, ktoré môžete sprzniť svojim hlasovým prejavom. Našich favoritov je viacero (Bitch, Torn, Everyone Hurts, Zombie...), veď kto by si nespomenul na hity, ktoré sme počúvali na starých walkmanoch?

01. All Saints - Never Ever
02. Aqua - Barbie Girl
03. B-52's - Love Shack
04. Barenaked Ladies - One Week
05. Billy Ray Cyrus - Achy Breaky Heary
06. Daryl Braithwaite - Horses
07. EMF - Unbelievable
08. Ini Kamoze - Here Comes the Hot Stepper
09. Lisa Loeb - Stay
10. MC Hammer - You Can't Touch This
11. Meredith Brooks - Bitch
12. M People - Movin' On Up
13. Natalie Imbruglia - Torn
14. New Kids On The Block - Step By Step
15. Nick Cave & Kylie Minogue - Where The Wild Roses Grow
16. Poison - Unskinny Bop
17. Radiohead - Creep
18. R.E.M. - Everyone Hurts
19. Roachford - Only To Be With You
20. Savage Garden - I Want You
21. Seal - Kiss From A Rose
22. Sir Mix-a-lot - Baby Got Back
23. Spice Girls - Wannabe
24. Spin Doctors - Two Princes
25. Technotronic feat. Felly - Pump Up The Jam
26. Cardigans - Lovefool
27. The Cranberries - Zombie
28. The Cure - Friday I'm In Love
29. The Divinyls - I Touch Myself
30. Wet Wet Wet - Love Is All Around

Zdroj:PR

