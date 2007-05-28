Zaspievajte si skladby z 90.rokov

01. All Saints - Never Ever
02. Aqua - Barbie Girl
03. B-52's - Love Shack
04. Barenaked Ladies - One Week
05. Billy Ray Cyrus - Achy Breaky Heary
06. Daryl Braithwaite - Horses
07. EMF - Unbelievable
08. Ini Kamoze - Here Comes the Hot Stepper
09. Lisa Loeb - Stay
10. MC Hammer - You Can't Touch This
11. Meredith Brooks - Bitch
12. M People - Movin' On Up
13. Natalie Imbruglia - Torn
14. New Kids On The Block - Step By Step
15. Nick Cave & Kylie Minogue - Where The Wild Roses Grow
16. Poison - Unskinny Bop
17. Radiohead - Creep
18. R.E.M. - Everyone Hurts
19. Roachford - Only To Be With You
20. Savage Garden - I Want You
21. Seal - Kiss From A Rose
22. Sir Mix-a-lot - Baby Got Back
23. Spice Girls - Wannabe
24. Spin Doctors - Two Princes
25. Technotronic feat. Felly - Pump Up The Jam
26. Cardigans - Lovefool
27. The Cranberries - Zombie
28. The Cure - Friday I'm In Love
29. The Divinyls - I Touch Myself
30. Wet Wet Wet - Love Is All Around
