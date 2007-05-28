Zaspievajte si skladby z 90.rokov

28. máj 2007 o 15:48 Ján Kordoš

01. All Saints - Never Ever

02. Aqua - Barbie Girl

03. B-52's - Love Shack

04. Barenaked Ladies - One Week

05. Billy Ray Cyrus - Achy Breaky Heary

06. Daryl Braithwaite - Horses

07. EMF - Unbelievable

08. Ini Kamoze - Here Comes the Hot Stepper

09. Lisa Loeb - Stay

10. MC Hammer - You Can't Touch This

11. Meredith Brooks - Bitch

12. M People - Movin' On Up

13. Natalie Imbruglia - Torn

14. New Kids On The Block - Step By Step

15. Nick Cave & Kylie Minogue - Where The Wild Roses Grow

16. Poison - Unskinny Bop

17. Radiohead - Creep

18. R.E.M. - Everyone Hurts

19. Roachford - Only To Be With You

20. Savage Garden - I Want You

21. Seal - Kiss From A Rose

22. Sir Mix-a-lot - Baby Got Back

23. Spice Girls - Wannabe

24. Spin Doctors - Two Princes

25. Technotronic feat. Felly - Pump Up The Jam

26. Cardigans - Lovefool

27. The Cranberries - Zombie

28. The Cure - Friday I'm In Love

29. The Divinyls - I Touch Myself

30. Wet Wet Wet - Love Is All Around

Zdroj:PR