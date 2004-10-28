Prihlásenie
Čo nájdete na soundtracku k Need for Speed: Underground 2?

28. okt 2004 o 14:44 Ján Kordoš
Electronic Arts oznámili zoznam hudobných titulov, ktoré obohatia playlist akčných pretekov Need for Speed: Underground 2 a samozrejme vám ho ponúkame. Najzaujímavejší je duet (mnoo :) Snoopyho Dogga s Jimom Morrisonom (mŕtvy frontman skupiny The Doors), ktorý nenájdete na žiadnom špeciálnom cd, ani radovom albume, nevypočujete si ho v rádiu, získate ho len na s hrou. Ide totiž o exkluzívny song špeciálne pre hru. Takže sme sa po špeciálnych pesničiek pre filmy dočkali aj podobnej situácie v oblasti hier. Ak si chcete vyskúšať nelegálne preteky, stačí vyskúšať hrateľné demo.

  • FREELAND - Mind Killer (Jagz Kooner Remix)
  • Capone - I Need Speed
  • Chingy - I Do
  • Christopher Lawrence - Rush Hour
  • Cirrus - Back on a Mission
  • Felix Da Housecat - Rocket Ride (Soulwax Remix)
  • Fluke - Switch/Twitch
  • Helmet - Crashing Foreign Cars
  • Killradio - Scavenger
  • Killing Joke - The Death & Resurrection Show
  • Ministry - No W
  • Mudvayne - Determined
  • Paul Van Dyk - Nothing But You (Cirrus Remix)
  • Queens of the Stone Age - In My Head
  • Rise Against - Give It All
  • Septembre - I am Weightless
  • Skindred - Nobody
  • Sly Boogy - That'z My Name
  • Sin - Hard EBM
  • Snapcase - Skeptic
  • Snoop Dogg feat. The Doors - Riders On The Storm (Fredwreck Remix)
  • Sonic Animation - E-Ville
  • Spiderbait - Black Betty
  • Terror Squad - Lean Back
  • The Bronx - Notice of Eviction
  • Unwritten Law - The Celebration Song
  • Xzibit - LAX

Zdroj: www.totalvideogames.com

