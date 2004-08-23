Vyhlásenie najlepších hier na Game Convention 2004

- Najlepšia PC hra
The Settlers V: Heritage of Kings
(UbiSoft)
- Najlepšia PS2 hra
Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
(Konami)
- Najlepšia XBox hra
Halo 2
(Microsoft)
- Najlepšia Gameboy hra
The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
(Nintendo)
- Najlepšia GameCube hra
Resident Evil 4
(CEG Interactive Entertainment GmbH / Capcom)
- Najlepšia hra na mobil
Port Royal
(Elkware / T-Mobile)
- Najlepšia Online hra
World of WarCraft
(Vivendi Universal Games)
- Najkrajšia Grafika
Gran Turismo 4
(SONY Computer Entertainment Deutschland GmbH)
- Najlepšia Hrateľnosť
Pro Evolution Soccer 4
(Konami of Europe GmbH)
- Najväščia Inovácia
Gametrack
(Atari Deutschland GmbH)
Zdroj: www.gc-germany.de