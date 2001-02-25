Prihlásenie
Zabudli ste heslo?
Alebo sa prihláste cez:
|Registrovať
     
SME
Utorok, 26. december, 2017
Získajte predplatné Sme.sk už od 1 €

Získajte predplatné Sme.sk už od 1 €

Menu
POST.sk
Zobraziť všetky sekcie

Záznam hovoru linky technickej podpory (anglicky)

Záznam telefonického rozhovoru linky technickej podpory pre zákazníkov. Po prečítaní možete celkom odôvodnene získať pocit, že ste počítačovým profesionálom :)

25. feb 2001 o 10:02

"Ridge Hall computer assistant; may I help you?"
"Yes, well, I'm having trouble with WordPerfect."
"What sort of trouble?"
"Well, I was just typing along, and all of a sudden the words went away."
"Went away?"
"They disappeared."
"Hmm. So what does your screen look like now?"
"Nothing."
"Nothing?"
"It's blank; it won't accept anything when I type."
"Are you still in WordPerfect, or did you get out?"
"How do I tell?"
"Can you see the C: prompt on the screen?"
"What's a sea-prompt?"
"Never mind. Can you move the cursor around on the screen?"
"There isn't any cursor: I told you, it won't accept anything I type."
"Does your monitor have a power indicator?"
"What's a monitor?"
"It's the thing with the screen on it that looks like a TV. Does it have a little light that tells you when it's on?"
"I don't know."
"Well, then look on the back of the monitor and find where the power cord goes into it. Can you see that?"
"Yes, I think so."
"Great. Follow the cord to the plug, and tell me if it's plugged into the wall."
".......Yes, it is."
"When you were behind the monitor, did you notice that there were two cables plugged into the back of it, not just one?"
"No."
"Well, there are. I need you to look back there again and find the other cable."
"....... Okay, here it is."
"Follow it for me, and tell me if it's plugged securely into the back of your computer."
"I can't reach."
"Uh huh. Well, can you see if it is?"
"No."
"Even if you maybe put your knee on something and lean way over?"
"Oh, it's not because I don't have the right angle - it's because it's dark."
"Dark?"
"Yes -the office light is off, and the only light I have is coming in from the window."
"Well, turn on the office light then."
"I can't."
"No? Why not?"
"Because there's a power outage."
"A power... A power outage? Aha, Okay, we've got it licked now. Do you still have the boxes and manuals and packing stuff your computer came in?"
"Well, yes, I keep them in the closet."
"Good. Go get them, and unplug your system and pack it up just like it was when you got it. Then take it back to the store you bought it from."
"Really? Is it that bad?"
"Yes, I'm afraid it is."
"Well, all right then, I suppose. What do I tell them?"
"Tell them you're too fucking stupid to own a computer."

Najčítanejšie na SME Tech

Témy

Objektív Chyby argumentácie Chyby myslenia TECH_FM Krátko o číslach Gravitačné vlny Nobelove ceny SME v stratosfére Stĺpček o logike

Hlavné správy zo Sme.sk

KOMENTÁRE

Únia vidí, ako Poľsko rozoberá demokraciu

Pri zásahoch do súdnictva došla trpezlivosť aj Európskej únii.

PLUS

Vianoce za boľševika: starého Ježiška nahradil dedo Mráz

Pamätáte si ešte ako vyzerali Vianoce pred tridsiatimi či štyridsiatimi rokmi?

KULTÚRA

Televízne tipy: Až vyjde mesiac a unavená Madonna

Pozrite si netradičné televízne tipy na utorok.

ARCHÍVNY TEXT

Najlepšie programy zdarma pre počítač

Zoznam využijete aj v prípade, že ste si zaobstarali celkom nový počítač.

Neprehliadnite tiež

Našli ste si pod stromčekom nový počítač? Čo urobiť ako prvé

Prinášame prehľad krokov, ktoré môžu spraviť z nového počítača ešte lepší stroj.

Čo by ste mali ako prvé spraviť s novým smartfónom

Pozrite si prehľad základných krokov, ktoré by ste mali spraviť s každým novým smartfónom a tabletom.

Na PlayStation 4 sa dá hrať aj zadarmo. Ktoré hry stoja za vyskúšanie

Na PlayStation Store nájdete mnoho zaujímavých hier celkom zdarma, nepotrebujete ani predplatné.

Našli ste si pod stromčekom PlayStation 4? Čo ako prvé spraviť s konzolou

Prinášame prehľad krokov, ktoré môžu pri novej konzole prísť vhod.

OBJEKTÍV

Ako vyzerá potravinový reťazec v mori. Je to ako bufet všetko čo zješ

Vedci chceli získať prehľad o prepojení živočíchov z pohľadu potravinového reťazca.

Inzercia - Tlačové správy

  1. Dobrý developer urobí z bytu domov a zo sídliska komunitu
  2. Ako si našetriť na vysokú školu
  3. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru?
  4. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa
  5. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara...
  6. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov
  7. Projekt Zelená pre Prešov skrášľuje mesto
  8. Táto appka vám “vytrasie“ výhru a daruje živé športové prenosy
  9. Televízor Panasonic ako darček pod stromček? Zvoľte variant 2v1
  10. Čo sa deje s ovocím a zeleninou, kým sa dostanú na pulty
  1. Dobrý developer urobí z bytu domov a zo sídliska komunitu
  2. Ako si našetriť na vysokú školu
  3. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa
  4. Tip na darček na poslednú chvíľu: Darujte tisíce za pár eur!
  5. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru?
  6. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara...
  7. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov
  8. Stavebná fakulta STU pozýva na Deň otvorených dverí!
  9. Budúcnosťou predaja jazdených áut sú inovácie v oblasti IT
  10. Výborné lyžiarske strediská vhodné aj na krátku dovolenku
  1. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru? 7 346
  2. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa 4 267
  3. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov 3 794
  4. Čo sa deje s ovocím a zeleninou, kým sa dostanú na pulty 3 426
  5. Venujte na Vianoce darček plný informácií! 2 589
  6. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara... 2 394
  7. Ako si našetriť na vysokú školu 1 739
  8. Televízor Panasonic ako darček pod stromček? Zvoľte variant 2v1 1 367
  9. Zneužitím kariet prichádzajú Slováci o tisíce. Viete sa chrániť? 1 263
  10. Základné tipy a rady, ako jazdiť v zime 734
PR články vašej firmy na tomto mieste ›

Najobľúbenejšie mobily

iPhone 7 Huawei P9 IPHONE X IPHONE 8 iPhone 7 Plus IPHONE 8 PLUS Huawei P9 Lite HUAWEI P10 HUAWEI P10 LITE Samsung Galaxy S8 Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Už ste čítali?

Domov

Hovorili sme so Srbmi na Slovensku: Ste rasisti, ale platíte dobre

Žena

Kvetinárka: Dovážanie kvetov je ekologický a spoločenský problém

Domov

Žiadny stres ani ľudia. Ako sa nakupuje v slovenskom outlete

Domov

Rok 1999: Najväčší masaker v podsvetí. Desiatku mužov postrieľali na zemi

Komentáre

Pekné biele Vianoce!

Domov NajnovšieNajčítanejšieDesktop