Star Wars Knights Of The Old Republic - v1.03 Trainer

19. mar 2004 o 19:42 Juraj Chrappa

Numpad 1 - Unlimited $$

info: when you buy, you gain $. you still have to

have the amount of money needed. When you buy someting it will

add to your current money.



To use this trainer, run the trainer's .EXE file. Then, run the game.

Press any of the keys listed above ingame and the cheat will be

activated. Enjoy!