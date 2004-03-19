Scooby Doo: Monsters Unleashed - trainery

Plus 3 trainer
Game Features:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
1- UNLIMTED LIVES
2- FREEZE TIMER
3- SCOOBY SNACKS *(see notes)
5- RETURN ALL TO NORMAL
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
*During the game , you will need to collect a certain amount of scooby snacks
to either open a locked door or complete a certain part of the level,
enabling this option will increase your scooby snacks amount ,
each time you collect a scooby snack instead of picking up 1 you will pick up
at least 20 scooby snacks,
Install Notes:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
1. UNRAR ANYWHERE
2. RUN GAME FIRST
3. RUN TRAINER
4. SHOUT ROOOBY ROOBY ROO! :)
Plus 2 trainer
Hotkeys:
F2 - Freeze Timer
F3 - Unlimited Scooby Doo "Lives"
F4 - Back to Normal