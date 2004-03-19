Scooby Doo: Monsters Unleashed - trainery

19. mar 2004 o 19:38 Juraj Chrappa

Plus 3 trainer

Game Features:

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



1- UNLIMTED LIVES

2- FREEZE TIMER

3- SCOOBY SNACKS *(see notes)

5- RETURN ALL TO NORMAL

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



*During the game , you will need to collect a certain amount of scooby snacks

to either open a locked door or complete a certain part of the level,

enabling this option will increase your scooby snacks amount ,

each time you collect a scooby snack instead of picking up 1 you will pick up

at least 20 scooby snacks,



Install Notes:

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

1. UNRAR ANYWHERE

2. RUN GAME FIRST

3. RUN TRAINER

4. SHOUT ROOOBY ROOBY ROO! :)

DOWNLOAD TRAINER: HRY.SME.SK

Plus 2 trainer

Hotkeys:

F2 - Freeze Timer

F3 - Unlimited Scooby Doo "Lives"

F4 - Back to Normal

DOWNLOAD TRAINER: HRY.SME.SK