NBA Live 2004 - v1.0.0.4 plus 10 trainer

19. mar 2004 o 19:31 Juraj Chrappa

Trainer Notes:

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

1 - Unlimited Quarter Time

2 - Unlimited Shot Clock Time

3 - No 8 Second Violation

4 - No 5 Second Violation

5 - Instant End Quarter

6 - Instant End Shot Clock Time

7 - Instant 8 Second Violation

8 - Instant 5 Second Violation

9 - Get Loads Of NBA Store Points

0 - Get Loads Of Dynasty Points

Q - Resume All To Normal

NOTE: To get the NBA store points first activate the option and then

enter any of the four NBA stores



Install Notes:

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

1) Unpack to gamedir.

2) Run Trainer.

3) Start the game via trainer.