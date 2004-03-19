NBA Live 2004 - v1.0.0.4 plus 10 trainer

Trainer Notes:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
1 - Unlimited Quarter Time
2 - Unlimited Shot Clock Time
3 - No 8 Second Violation
4 - No 5 Second Violation
5 - Instant End Quarter
6 - Instant End Shot Clock Time
7 - Instant 8 Second Violation
8 - Instant 5 Second Violation
9 - Get Loads Of NBA Store Points
0 - Get Loads Of Dynasty Points
Q - Resume All To Normal
NOTE: To get the NBA store points first activate the option and then
enter any of the four NBA stores
Install Notes:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
1) Unpack to gamedir.
2) Run Trainer.
3) Start the game via trainer.
DOWNLOAD TRAINER:HRY.SME.SK