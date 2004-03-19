Chicago 1930 – plus 7 trainer

Chicago 1930 +7 Trainer
Trainer Instructions: (This is for Chicago 1930 with no updates installed)
1. Run the trainer before or during the game.
2. Press the selected hotkey for the desired effect.
Hotkeys:
F1 Infinite Health - This will give u and your teamates infinite health
F2 Infinite Slowmo - This will give you infinite slowmo
F3 Infinite Ammo - Gives u infinite ammo
F4 Infinite Equipment - This gives you infinite equipment usage for your equipment
u pick b4 u start a mission.
F5 I'll do what I want mode. - Well I was playing this game cop side and on
the first mission I kept getting arrested for killing civilians or doing
anything I should'nt have. Well I decided this wont do. With this mode on
your character can go around and do what the fuck what he wants when he wants.
Goes for your teamates as well:)
F7 Instant kills - You can now kill your enemyies with one hit.