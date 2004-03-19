Chicago 1930 – plus 7 trainer

19. mar 2004 o 19:17 Juraj Chrappa

Chicago 1930 +7 Trainer

Trainer Instructions: (This is for Chicago 1930 with no updates installed)

1. Run the trainer before or during the game.

2. Press the selected hotkey for the desired effect.



Hotkeys:

F1 Infinite Health - This will give u and your teamates infinite health

F2 Infinite Slowmo - This will give you infinite slowmo

F3 Infinite Ammo - Gives u infinite ammo

F4 Infinite Equipment - This gives you infinite equipment usage for your equipment

u pick b4 u start a mission.

F5 I'll do what I want mode. - Well I was playing this game cop side and on

the first mission I kept getting arrested for killing civilians or doing

anything I should'nt have. Well I decided this wont do. With this mode on

your character can go around and do what the fuck what he wants when he wants.

Goes for your teamates as well:)

F7 Instant kills - You can now kill your enemyies with one hit.



DOWNLOAD TRAINER: HRY.SME.SK

