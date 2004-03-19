Far Cry - cheaty

First off, move the DevMode.lua file to the main FarCry Directory overwritting other file. Now Start game by adding the '-devmode' parameter, in game - use the following hotkeys:
F4 - Toggle No Clip Mode
F2 - Move to Next Checkpoint
o - Gives 999 ammo
p - Gives all weapons
F9 - Save Current Position
F10 - Load Current Position
F11 - Toggle Extra Information
F1 - Toggles FirstPerson/ThirdPerson Camera Modes
BackSpace - Toggle GodMode
= - increase speed
- - decrease speed
F5 - Default Speed
Note: I've added the GodMode cheat and enabled the speed cheat also..
you will notice that once in devmode all the levels of the game are
also unlocked ;)
DOWNLOAD CHEAT:HRY.SME.SK