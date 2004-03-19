Far Cry - cheaty

19. mar 2004 o 19:15 Juraj Chrappa

First off, move the DevMode.lua file to the main FarCry Directory overwritting other file. Now Start game by adding the '-devmode' parameter, in game - use the following hotkeys:

F4 - Toggle No Clip Mode

F2 - Move to Next Checkpoint

o - Gives 999 ammo

p - Gives all weapons

F9 - Save Current Position

F10 - Load Current Position

F11 - Toggle Extra Information

F1 - Toggles FirstPerson/ThirdPerson Camera Modes

BackSpace - Toggle GodMode

= - increase speed

- - decrease speed

F5 - Default Speed





Note: I've added the GodMode cheat and enabled the speed cheat also..

you will notice that once in devmode all the levels of the game are

also unlocked ;)