Far Cry - plus 12 trainer

19. mar 2004

Trainer Options

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



1) H - Infinite Health

2) 8 - Infinite Body Armour

3) 9 - Infinite Stamina

4) F3 - Infinite Ammo/grenades etc.

5) F4 - Get Binoculars

6) F5 - Get Light

7) N - Lobotomize Enemy On (see notes)

M - Lobotomize Enemy Off

8) F10 - Weaken Enemies (see notes)

9) F6 - Escape On (see notes)

F7 - Escape Off



10) F8 - Speed Boost On (see notes)

F9 - Speed Boost Off

11) Z - Super Weapon Cycle (see notes)

12) F1 - Fly On (see notes)

F2 - Fly Off



Lobotomize Enemy - This option will turn the enemy into idiots that slide

around not doing 2 much else, they can still throw grenades but they end

up blowing themselves up more than u so i left them the ability to throw

nades for the simple fact its fucking funny to watch!!



Weak Enemies - This option will enable u to kill all enemies very quickly

indeed, 99% will die first shot unless they have some serious body armour

on in which case it might take 2 or 3 shots.. unless u shoot them in the

legs.. they will die instantly then. Its a bit shitty i know but 1 hit

kill was an injection of about 130 bytes i already have no space left so i

compromised.



Escape - Another one of my fucking oddly named options that if u didnt get

an explanation u wouldnt have a fucking clue what it does.. so here goes.

When u are in the middle of a firefight or close to lots of enemies this

option will transport u into the air where they cannot get u.. u can then

use the CROUCH key to zoom back down to earth and shoot them.. then

release the CROUCH key and BANG ur back in the air.. hence the ESCAPE bit

:)

USAGE: PAY ATTENTION.. the values manipulated arent used until u press the

CROUCH key.. so.. this is what u do..

1) PRESS the F6 key to enable Escape option.

2) PRESS ur CROUCH KEY default is left CTRL

3) Zoom into the air!!!

4) PRESS CROUCH KEY.. SHOOT!!

5) REPEAT STEP 4 until all are dead.

6) PRESS F7 to disable the option.

7) PRESS CROUCH KEY

8) ESCAPE disabled.

Not sure why the values were tied to the crouch key but they were so just

remember to follow the stops above.. its very simple.



Speed Boost - This option does what it says.. u will be speed up A LOT!!

so use it in intervals.. or when u need to get from one place to another..

also u can use it for running up mountains or other surfaces too large to

scale.



Super Weapon Cycle - Every now and then u come across an option that u are

very proud of creating, this one has to be one of them.. :)) This not only

cycles through all weapons available to u.. it cycles through all weapons

in the game.. it cycles through the weapons mounted on vehicles..

including the mortars the ships fire at u.. and the heavy heavy heavy

machine guns on top of cars :))) again.. this needs a little usage

explanation.

USAGE:

This option cycles the weapon in the FIRST SLOT!!!



1) Press Z to cycle weapon

2) Swap weapons with the number buttons or the mouse wheel.

3) Swap BACK to SLOT 1 with the number `1` key.

4) repeat steps 1 2 and 3 until u find a weapon u like.



OK!! when u cycle into weapons that are used by vehicles obviously there

are no graphix for them.. so u wont see a HUGE mortar rocket in ur

hand..it looks like u have no weapon at all.. but u can still fire, just

fire once to see what kind of weapon u have.



I suggest u use the ammo option at the same time or u have no ammo for ur

new weapon.

I coded a delay timer in there of about a second.. so its not THAT

sensitive.



Fly - Another self explanatory option but needs a little usage

explanation.. Again this option is using values only activated by the

CROUCH KEY!!.. so u need to do this..



USAGE:



1) Press F1 key to enable option.

2) Press CROUCH KEY. ZOOM into the air.

3) Fly around.

4) When finished, Press F2 key to disable

5) Press CROUCH KEY. FALL TO GROUND :)



I suggest u have the infinite health option enabled or u will die when u

hit the ground.. unless u land in some water :)



I noticed maybe while ur using other options like fly etc ur health bar

goes to 0.. this is just the GFX not being updated by the game.. ur health

is always set to FFFFFF when u enable the option so dont worry.