Everest - plus 4 trainer

19. mar 2004 o 19:09 Juraj Chrappa

Game Features:

F1 - Add 10000$ to your Budget

F2 - Unlimited Rope

F3 - Unlimited Oxygen

F4 - Unlimited Food



Trainer Notes:

i didnt add a timer freeze because it would destroy the main concept

of the game



Install Notes:

1. Unzip. Unpack that into your gamedir.

2. First start the Game then the Trainer.