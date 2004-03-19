Battlefield: Vietnam - trainery

19. mar 2004 o 18:58 Juraj Chrappa

Plus 3 trainer

F9 - Unlimited Ammo

F11 - Unlimited Truck Armour

F12 - Unlimited Health



-Note does not work in Multiplayer.



To use this trainer, run the trainer's .EXE file. Then, run the game.

Press any of the keys listed above ingame and the cheat will be

activated. Enjoy!

Plus 8 Trainer

Trainer Options

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



H - Infinite Health

U - Infinite Vehicle Health (armour)

I - Infinite Ammo (primary/secondary/vehicle) covers everything in game.

O - Spawn Anywhere (see notes)

7 - Reveal All Units On Map (see notes)

8 - All player Names Visible (see notes)

9 - Change Sides (see notes)

T - Reduce Spawn Counter to 0 (see notes)



Trainer Notes

~~~~~~~~~~~~~



Spawn Anywhere - This will open up All map spawn points so u can choose

where u want to spawn, even if its taken by the enemy.

Dont worry if it says SPAWN POINT LOST, just press

return on the spawn point and wait for the spawn

counter to reach 0.



Reveal All units - All units, FRIENDLY/ENEMY will all be drawn on the

map so that u can locate the enemy easily.



All Player Names Visible - This will show the names of both enemy and

friendly above their heads while u are in game, usually

u can only see friendly troop names. The enemy become

very easy to spot with this option :)



Change Sides - This option will change ur current side to the opposite

side, once ur on the other team u can kick their team

out of any vehicles, change the flags over to ur

current team etc.. the men will still shoot at u as if

ur still on ur original side.. if u want to change

teams properly then stay on the team u want to change

to.. then die.. and when u respawn u are fully on that

team and the men treat u as one of their own. :)



WARNING!!! the key to change sides is just injected

code so there is no delay.. which makes it VERY

sensitive.. press the key lightly or it will swap u

back instantly.. and it looks like its not working..

best thing to do is look at ur map.. and keep pressing

the key LIGHTLY!!!! until u change color.! :))

'

Reduce spawn counter - This will kill the spawn counter and let u spawn

immediately.

