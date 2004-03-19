Prihlásenie
Battlefield: Vietnam - trainery

19. mar 2004 o 18:58 Juraj Chrappa

Plus 3 trainer

    F9 - Unlimited Ammo
    F11 - Unlimited Truck Armour
    F12 - Unlimited Health
  
    -Note does not work in Multiplayer. 
    
    To use this trainer, run the trainer's .EXE file. Then, run the game.
    Press any of the keys listed above ingame and the cheat will be
    activated. Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD TRAINER: HRY.SME.SK

Plus 8 Trainer

 Trainer Options
     ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
  
     H - Infinite Health                                                     
     U - Infinite Vehicle Health (armour)                                    
     I - Infinite Ammo (primary/secondary/vehicle) covers everything in game.
     O - Spawn Anywhere            (see notes)                               
     7 - Reveal All Units On Map   (see notes)                               
     8 - All player Names Visible  (see notes)                               
     9 - Change Sides              (see notes)                               
     T - Reduce Spawn Counter to 0 (see notes)   
  
     Trainer Notes
     ~~~~~~~~~~~~~
  
     Spawn Anywhere - This will open up All map spawn points so u can choose
                      where u want to spawn, even if its taken by the enemy. 
                      Dont worry if it says SPAWN POINT LOST, just press
                      return on the spawn point and wait for the spawn
                      counter to reach 0. 
                     
     Reveal All units - All units, FRIENDLY/ENEMY will all be drawn on the
                      map so that u can locate the enemy easily.             
                                                                     
     All Player Names Visible - This will show the names of both enemy and   
                      friendly above their heads while u are in game, usually
                      u can only see friendly troop names. The enemy become
                      very easy to spot with this option :)
  
     Change Sides -   This option will change ur current side to the opposite
                      side, once ur on the other team u can kick their team
                      out of any vehicles, change the flags over to ur
                      current team etc.. the men will still shoot at u as if
                      ur still on ur original side.. if u want to change
                      teams properly then stay on the team u want to change
                      to.. then die.. and when u respawn u are fully on that
                      team and the men treat u as one of their own. :)  
  
                      WARNING!!! the key to change sides is just injected
                      code so there is no delay.. which makes it VERY
                      sensitive.. press the key lightly or it will swap u
                      back instantly.. and it looks like its not working..
                      best thing to do is look at ur map.. and keep pressing
                      the key LIGHTLY!!!! until u change color.! :))         
                                                                     '
     Reduce spawn counter - This will kill the spawn counter and let u spawn 
                      immediately.

DOWNLOAD TRAINER: HRY.SME.SK

 

 

