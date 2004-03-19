Battlefield: Vietnam - trainery

Plus 3 trainer
F9 - Unlimited Ammo
F11 - Unlimited Truck Armour
F12 - Unlimited Health
-Note does not work in Multiplayer.
To use this trainer, run the trainer's .EXE file. Then, run the game.
Press any of the keys listed above ingame and the cheat will be
activated. Enjoy!
Plus 8 Trainer
Trainer Options
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
H - Infinite Health
U - Infinite Vehicle Health (armour)
I - Infinite Ammo (primary/secondary/vehicle) covers everything in game.
O - Spawn Anywhere (see notes)
7 - Reveal All Units On Map (see notes)
8 - All player Names Visible (see notes)
9 - Change Sides (see notes)
T - Reduce Spawn Counter to 0 (see notes)
Trainer Notes
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Spawn Anywhere - This will open up All map spawn points so u can choose
where u want to spawn, even if its taken by the enemy.
Dont worry if it says SPAWN POINT LOST, just press
return on the spawn point and wait for the spawn
counter to reach 0.
Reveal All units - All units, FRIENDLY/ENEMY will all be drawn on the
map so that u can locate the enemy easily.
All Player Names Visible - This will show the names of both enemy and
friendly above their heads while u are in game, usually
u can only see friendly troop names. The enemy become
very easy to spot with this option :)
Change Sides - This option will change ur current side to the opposite
side, once ur on the other team u can kick their team
out of any vehicles, change the flags over to ur
current team etc.. the men will still shoot at u as if
ur still on ur original side.. if u want to change
teams properly then stay on the team u want to change
to.. then die.. and when u respawn u are fully on that
team and the men treat u as one of their own. :)
WARNING!!! the key to change sides is just injected
code so there is no delay.. which makes it VERY
sensitive.. press the key lightly or it will swap u
back instantly.. and it looks like its not working..
best thing to do is look at ur map.. and keep pressing
the key LIGHTLY!!!! until u change color.! :))
'
Reduce spawn counter - This will kill the spawn counter and let u spawn
immediately.