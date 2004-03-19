Prihlásenie
Zabudli ste heslo?
Alebo sa prihláste cez:
|Registrovať
     
SME
Utorok, 26. december, 2017
Získajte predplatné Sme.sk už od 1 €

Získajte predplatné Sme.sk už od 1 €

Menu
POST.sk
Zobraziť všetky sekcie

Battle Mage - plus 10 Trainer

19. mar 2004 o 18:49 Juraj Chrappa

Trainer Notes:
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Use keys ingame to activate options. On some systems you may need to
    alt-tab out of the game to use options!
   
    Note on mana option: its divided on two keys as you do not always
    want to increase maxmana when you need a refill.
   
    Note on magic "school" level option: this is the level of spells
    are you able to learn by studying. This option also increases the
    number of spell slots.

    Note on recruit monsters option: you may need to click your new recruits
    before they stop fighting and become part of your troops.

    Note on recruit civilians option: after activated, all newly created
    extra characters such as civilians, boars etc will become part of your
    troops.
 
    1 - increase experience points
    2 - increase gold
    3 - increase magic skill
    4 - increase magic "school" level
    5 - increase maximum mana
    6 - max out mana
    7 - increase military skill
    8 - increase leadership points
    9 - recruit monsters
    0 - recruit civilians
    + - freeze timer (numpad +)

DOWNLOAD TRAINER:HRY.SME.SK

Najčítanejšie na SME Tech

Témy

Objektív Chyby argumentácie Chyby myslenia TECH_FM Krátko o číslach Gravitačné vlny Nobelove ceny SME v stratosfére Stĺpček o logike

Hlavné správy zo Sme.sk

KOMENTÁRE

Únia vidí, ako Poľsko rozoberá demokraciu

Pri zásahoch do súdnictva došla trpezlivosť aj Európskej únii.

PLUS

Kde sa vzali štefanské zábavy? Začalo sa to ukameňovaním

Prečo sa oslavuje sviatok svätého Štefana práve v tento deň a na koho pripíjame?

ARCHÍVNY ROZHOVOR

Športový lekár: Kto chodí denne na pivo, nemôže začať prudko športovať

Pavel Malovič hovorí o rizikách športov.

KULTÚRA

Aký je prvý dojem z Márie Terézie? Prvé sekundy neveštili nič dobré

Hodnotíme prvý diel historickej drámy.

Neprehliadnite tiež

Šesťdesiat vecí, ktoré sme nevedeli na začiatku roka 2017

Najzaujímavejšie vedecké objavy z tohto roku.

Našli ste si pod stromčekom nový počítač? Čo urobiť ako prvé

Prinášame prehľad krokov, ktoré môžu spraviť z nového počítača ešte lepší stroj.

Čo by ste mali ako prvé spraviť s novým smartfónom

Pozrite si prehľad základných krokov, ktoré by ste mali spraviť s každým novým smartfónom a tabletom.

Na PlayStation 4 sa dá hrať aj zadarmo. Ktoré hry stoja za vyskúšanie

Na PlayStation Store nájdete mnoho zaujímavých hier celkom zdarma, nepotrebujete ani predplatné.

Našli ste si pod stromčekom PlayStation 4? Čo ako prvé spraviť s konzolou

Prinášame prehľad krokov, ktoré môžu pri novej konzole prísť vhod.

Inzercia - Tlačové správy

  1. Dobrý developer urobí z bytu domov a zo sídliska komunitu
  2. Ako si našetriť na vysokú školu
  3. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa
  4. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru?
  5. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara...
  6. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov
  7. Projekt Zelená pre Prešov skrášľuje mesto
  8. Televízor Panasonic ako darček pod stromček? Zvoľte variant 2v1
  9. Táto appka vám “vytrasie“ výhru a daruje živé športové prenosy
  10. Čo sa deje s ovocím a zeleninou, kým sa dostanú na pulty
  1. Dobrý developer urobí z bytu domov a zo sídliska komunitu
  2. Ako si našetriť na vysokú školu
  3. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa
  4. Tip na darček na poslednú chvíľu: Darujte tisíce za pár eur!
  5. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru?
  6. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara...
  7. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov
  8. Stavebná fakulta STU pozýva na Deň otvorených dverí!
  9. Budúcnosťou predaja jazdených áut sú inovácie v oblasti IT
  10. Výborné lyžiarske strediská vhodné aj na krátku dovolenku
  1. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru? 7 316
  2. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov 3 737
  3. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa 3 736
  4. Čo sa deje s ovocím a zeleninou, kým sa dostanú na pulty 3 393
  5. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara... 2 262
  6. Venujte na Vianoce darček plný informácií! 2 214
  7. Ako si našetriť na vysokú školu 1 681
  8. Televízor Panasonic ako darček pod stromček? Zvoľte variant 2v1 1 319
  9. Zneužitím kariet prichádzajú Slováci o tisíce. Viete sa chrániť? 1 274
  10. Základné tipy a rady, ako jazdiť v zime 711
PR články vašej firmy na tomto mieste ›

Najobľúbenejšie mobily

iPhone 7 Huawei P9 IPHONE X IPHONE 8 iPhone 7 Plus IPHONE 8 PLUS Huawei P9 Lite HUAWEI P10 HUAWEI P10 LITE Samsung Galaxy S8 Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Už ste čítali?

Domov

Hovorili sme so Srbmi na Slovensku: Ste rasisti, ale platíte dobre

Žena

Kvetinárka: Dovážanie kvetov je ekologický a spoločenský problém

Domov

Žiadny stres ani ľudia. Ako sa nakupuje v slovenskom outlete

Domov

Rok 1999: Najväčší masaker v podsvetí. Desiatku mužov postrieľali na zemi

Komentáre

Pekné biele Vianoce!

Domov NajnovšieNajčítanejšieDesktop