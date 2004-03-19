Battle Mage - plus 10 Trainer

19. mar 2004 o 18:49 Juraj Chrappa

Trainer Notes:

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Use keys ingame to activate options. On some systems you may need to

alt-tab out of the game to use options!



Note on mana option: its divided on two keys as you do not always

want to increase maxmana when you need a refill.



Note on magic "school" level option: this is the level of spells

are you able to learn by studying. This option also increases the

number of spell slots.

Note on recruit monsters option: you may need to click your new recruits

before they stop fighting and become part of your troops.

Note on recruit civilians option: after activated, all newly created

extra characters such as civilians, boars etc will become part of your

troops.



1 - increase experience points

2 - increase gold

3 - increase magic skill

4 - increase magic "school" level

5 - increase maximum mana

6 - max out mana

7 - increase military skill

8 - increase leadership points

9 - recruit monsters

0 - recruit civilians

+ - freeze timer (numpad +)