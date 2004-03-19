Bad Boys 2 - trainery

19. mar 2004 o 18:38 Juraj Chrappa

Plus 3 Trainer

Unzip/Unrar trainer into your game directory, then start trainer with "pztrain.exe", and finally start the game. During gameplay

toggle trainer options by pressing the following key combinations:



Enable/Disable Option

1 Infinite Health & Armour

2 Infinite Ammo & Grenades

3 One Hit Kill

4 Resume To Normal



DOWNLOAD PLUS 3 TRAINER: HRY.SME.SK

Plus 4 Trainer

Trainer Notes:

~~~~~~~~~~~

F1 - Unlimited Ammo & Grenades

F2 - Unlimited Health

F3 - One Hit One Kill*

F4 - Freeze Damage Costs

F5 - Back To Normal

*Doesnt effect bosses. if it did the boss death movies wouldnt be shown.



Install Notes:

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

1) Unpack.

2) Run a Game.

3) Run Trainer.