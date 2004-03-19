Bad Boys 2 - trainery

Plus 3 Trainer
Unzip/Unrar trainer into your game directory, then start trainer with "pztrain.exe", and finally start the game. During gameplay
toggle trainer options by pressing the following key combinations:
Enable/Disable Option
1 Infinite Health & Armour
2 Infinite Ammo & Grenades
3 One Hit Kill
4 Resume To Normal
DOWNLOAD PLUS 3 TRAINER: HRY.SME.SK
Plus 4 Trainer
Trainer Notes:
~~~~~~~~~~~
F1 - Unlimited Ammo & Grenades
F2 - Unlimited Health
F3 - One Hit One Kill*
F4 - Freeze Damage Costs
F5 - Back To Normal
*Doesnt effect bosses. if it did the boss death movies wouldnt be shown.
Install Notes:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
1) Unpack.
2) Run a Game.
3) Run Trainer.
DOWNLOAD PLUS 4 TRAINER:HRY.SME.SK