Bad Boys 2 - trainery

19. mar 2004 o 18:38 Juraj Chrappa

Plus 3 Trainer

  Unzip/Unrar trainer  into your  game  directory,  then  start  trainer with  "pztrain.exe",  and finally  start  the  game.  During  gameplay
  toggle trainer options by pressing the following key combinations:   
                                                                        
      Enable/Disable   Option                                        
      1                Infinite Health & Armour                      
      2                Infinite Ammo & Grenades                      
      3                One Hit Kill                                  
      4                Resume To Normal       

DOWNLOAD PLUS 3 TRAINER: HRY.SME.SK

Plus 4 Trainer

Trainer Notes:
    ~~~~~~~~~~~
    F1 - Unlimited Ammo & Grenades
    F2 - Unlimited Health
    F3 - One Hit One Kill*
    F4 - Freeze Damage Costs
    F5 - Back To Normal
    *Doesnt effect bosses. if it did the boss death movies wouldnt be shown.
   
    Install Notes:
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    1) Unpack.
    2) Run a Game.
    3) Run Trainer.

DOWNLOAD PLUS 4 TRAINER:HRY.SME.SK

