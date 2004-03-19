Unreal Tournament 2004 - cheaty

19. mar 2004 o 17:15 Juraj Chrappa

Open console by pressing ~ and enter in these codes.



behindview 0 - 1st person view.

behindview 1 - 3rd person view.

allammo 999 - Ammo For Every Weapon.

addbots # - add the numbers of bots specified

loaded - All weapons.

allweapons - All weapons(not full ammunition)

stat audio - audio stats.

FOV # - changes "Field of View" to specified number (in degrees)

setname (name) - changes player name.

setres WxHxD (example - 1600x1200x32) - Changes resolution to the

specified values.

switchteam - changes team.

suicide - commits suicide.

stat all - displays all stats.

quit - Quits game entirely.

exit - Exits the game entirely.

playersonly - freeze time (type again to unfreeze).

stat game - game statistics.

god - Infinite Health.

killbots - kills all bots.

stat net - network play statistics.

open (mapname) - opens specified map.

setgravity # - set amount of gravity.

setjumpz # - set height of jumps.

setspeed # - set speed of gameplay.

stat fps - shows (Frames per Second).

slowmo # - slow motion.

summon xweapons.redeemerpickup - spawns a redeemer.

summon xweapons.assaultriflepickup - spawns assault rifle.

summon onslaught.onsavrilpickup - spawns avriL.

summon xweapons.bioriflepickup - spawns bio rifle.

summon xweapons.flakcannonpickup - spawns flak cannon.

summon onslaught.onsgrenadepickup - spawns Grenade Launcher.

summon xweapons.painterpickup - spawns ion painter.

summon xweapons.sniperriflepickup - spawns lightning gun.

summon xweapons.linkgunpickup - spawns link gun.

summon onslaught.onsminelayerpickup - spawns Mine Layer.

summon xweapons.minigunpickup - spawns minigun.

summon xweapons.rocketlauncherpickup - spawns rocket launcher.

summon xweapons.shieldgunpickup - spawns Shield Gun.

summon xweapons.shockriflepickup - spawns shock rifle.

summon utclassic.classicsniperriflepickup - spawns Sniper Rifle.

summon Onslaught.ONSHoverTank - Summon a Goliath.

summon Onslaught.ONSPRV - Summon a Hellbender.

summon xweapons.supershockriflepickup - summon a instagib shock rifle

summon Onslaught.ONSHoverBike - Summon a Manta.

summon Onslaught.ONSAttackCraft - Summon a Raptor.

summon Onslaught.ONSRV - Summon a Scorpion.

togglefullscreen - switchs between fullscreen and windowed mode.

walk - turns fly off (you will fall from the sky).

stat none - turn off stats.

ghost - turns off clipping and gravity for the player.

fly - You character can fly through the air as if you were in

"flyby" mode.

teleport - You will be teleported to the location on yourcrosshairs.