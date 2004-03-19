Prihlásenie
Unreal Tournament 2004 - cheaty

19. mar 2004 o 17:15 Juraj Chrappa

Open console by pressing ~ and enter in these codes.                
                                                                    
behindview 0 - 1st person view.                                     
behindview 1 - 3rd person view.                                     
allammo 999 - Ammo For Every Weapon.                                
addbots # - add the numbers of bots specified                       
loaded - All weapons.                                               
allweapons - All weapons(not full ammunition)                       
stat audio - audio stats.                                           
FOV # - changes "Field of View" to specified number (in degrees)    
setname (name) - changes player name.                               
setres WxHxD (example - 1600x1200x32) - Changes resolution to the   
specified values.                                                   
switchteam - changes team.                                          
suicide - commits suicide.                                          
stat all - displays all stats.                                      
quit - Quits game entirely.                                         
exit - Exits the game entirely.                                     
playersonly - freeze time (type again to unfreeze).                 
stat game - game statistics.                                        
god - Infinite Health.                                              
killbots - kills all bots.                                          
stat net - network play statistics.                                 
open (mapname) - opens specified map.                               
setgravity # - set amount of gravity.                               
setjumpz # - set height of jumps.                                   
setspeed # - set speed of gameplay.                                 
stat fps - shows (Frames per Second).                               
slowmo # - slow motion.                                             
summon xweapons.redeemerpickup - spawns a redeemer.                 
summon xweapons.assaultriflepickup - spawns assault rifle.          
summon onslaught.onsavrilpickup - spawns avriL.                     
summon xweapons.bioriflepickup - spawns bio rifle.                  
summon xweapons.flakcannonpickup - spawns flak cannon.              
summon onslaught.onsgrenadepickup - spawns Grenade Launcher.        
summon xweapons.painterpickup - spawns ion painter.                 
summon xweapons.sniperriflepickup - spawns lightning gun.           
summon xweapons.linkgunpickup - spawns link gun.                    
summon onslaught.onsminelayerpickup - spawns Mine Layer.            
summon xweapons.minigunpickup - spawns minigun.                     
summon xweapons.rocketlauncherpickup - spawns rocket launcher.      
summon xweapons.shieldgunpickup - spawns Shield Gun.                
summon xweapons.shockriflepickup - spawns shock rifle.              
summon utclassic.classicsniperriflepickup - spawns Sniper Rifle.    
summon Onslaught.ONSHoverTank - Summon a Goliath.                   
summon Onslaught.ONSPRV - Summon a Hellbender.                      
summon xweapons.supershockriflepickup - summon a instagib shock rifle
summon Onslaught.ONSHoverBike - Summon a Manta.                     
summon Onslaught.ONSAttackCraft - Summon a Raptor.                  
summon Onslaught.ONSRV - Summon a Scorpion.                         
togglefullscreen - switchs between fullscreen and windowed mode.    
walk - turns fly off (you will fall from the sky).                  
stat none - turn off stats.                                         
ghost - turns off clipping and gravity for the player.              
fly - You character can fly through the air as if you were in       
"flyby" mode.                                                       
teleport - You will be teleported to the location on yourcrosshairs.

