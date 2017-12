Delta Force: Black Hawk Down - Team Sabre - trainer

10. mar 2004 o 17:45 Juraj Chrappa

Unzip/Unrar trainer into your game directory, then start trainer with "pztrain.exe", and finally start the game. During gameplay toggle trainer options by pressing the following key combinations:



Enable/Disable Option

X - Infinite Health

C - Unlimited Ammo/Grenades

V - Unlimited Saves