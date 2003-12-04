Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - plus 4 & plus 9 trainer

Plus 4 trainer
Unzip/Unrar trainer into your game directory, then start trainer with "pztrain.exe", and finally start the game. During gameplay toggle trainer options by pressing the following key combinations:
Enable Disable Option
1 Infinite Health
2 Infinite Sandtank (Dagger)
3 Infinite Rewind
4 Infinite Powertank
0 Resume All To Normal
Plus 9 trainer
Trainer Options
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
1) H - Infinite Health
2) P - Infinite Sand Tanks/Maxxed
3) L - Infinite Power Tanks/Maxxed
4) Y - SpiderMan (see notes)
5) G - Fall Protection (see notes)
6) K - 1 hit kill (see notes)
7) M - freeze enemy (see notes)
8) 1,2,3,4 - booster keys (see notes)
9) N - Infinite Slow Mo (see notes)
Trainer Notes
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Y - Spiderman, This Option adds so much fun to the game and was a pleasure
to make,What it does is enable u to keep walking up walls as long as u
have ur right mouse button held down u can walk up ANY wall, all the
way to the top. It also enables u to keep running around the walls
without coming down, only thing that will stop u is when u come to
another wall or a dent in the current wall u are running along. A few
tips for this option.. when running up large walls that have a
surface u can grab at the top u need to stop running close to the top
or ur guy will just do a flip jump as normal, if u get it correct he
will run to the top and grab onto the ledge.
G - Fall Protection, This option stops u from dying when u fall from very
large heights.
K - 1 Hit Kill, This option actually places 0 into the health of any
enemy u hit so on enemies that dont die, usually ones that u take sand
from will slump over and will take 2 hits to kill, but anything else
will die instantly.
M - Freeze Enemies, Does what it says on the TIN!! :) this will freeze all
enemies where they stand. P.S.. u may get some odd results such as
enemies acting like complete morons walking into walls or spazzing
out completely.. its nothing to worry about they are still
incapacitated in one form or another.
N - Infinite Slo Mo, When u press R for slow mo then this removes the time
so u dont need to keep pressing it time after time.
1,2,3,4 - BOOSTER KEYS!!!!
These need a little explaining.. ive included them as 1 option and not 4
seperate options because they basically do the same thing..
These keys are used best in conjunction with the SPIDERMAN option.. these
keys when
pressed will move u LEFT, RIGHT, FORWARD, BACKWARDS.. now.. The direction
that each
key pushes u is dependant on which way, and where ur facing.
Example.. If im at the bottom of a large room and i stand facing a wall, i
press 1 and it moves me forward 2 with then be the exact opposite.. BUT!!
if i move around and im up on some ledge.. 1 way move me sideways left
then 2 will be its exact opposite again but it will have changed from ur
last position.. this is why i included 4 keys.. because at any 1 time it
covers all 4 directions u may want to move into..
hehe.. im getting the feeling some people are thinking WTF?? let me clear
this up with a few tips for usage of these booster keys...
BOOSTER KEY TIPS!!
==================
Ok. Using the spider man option to run directly up a wall, but the ledge
is off to the side, we cannot move while we are in mid air.. and u cant
jump anywhere but backwards off a wall.. so what u do is this.. run up the
wall until u are past the ledge u wish to settle onto then press the
correspoding BOOST key to move u to the left, boost keys dont take any
notice of where u are or what ur doing.. they move u left right back and
forward regardless.. so while running up the wall u can use the boost keys
to move u left and right aswell.
Another good use for them is this, because a boost key does exactly that
BOOST u.. u can use it as a power jump aswell, jump off a high wall and
press the boost key that propels u forward.. keep the button pressed down
and u will fly across the room.
Final word on boost keys.. Best thing to do is first of all line urself up
to whatever task ur wanting to overcome.. press lightly on the boost keys
to find out which direction they will move u.. then press the correct
boost key when attempting ur jump etc..
This isnt a perfect option.. again the pointer is sometimes shared with
humanoid enemies it was primarily put in for use with spiderman.. so dont
complain when u see enemies flying across the room :)))