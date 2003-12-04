Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - plus 4 & plus 9 trainer

Plus 4 trainer

Unzip/Unrar trainer into your game directory, then start trainer with "pztrain.exe", and finally start the game. During gameplay toggle trainer options by pressing the following key combinations:



Enable Disable Option

1 Infinite Health

2 Infinite Sandtank (Dagger)

3 Infinite Rewind

4 Infinite Powertank

0 Resume All To Normal

Plus 9 trainer

Trainer Options

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



1) H - Infinite Health

2) P - Infinite Sand Tanks/Maxxed

3) L - Infinite Power Tanks/Maxxed

4) Y - SpiderMan (see notes)

5) G - Fall Protection (see notes)

6) K - 1 hit kill (see notes)

7) M - freeze enemy (see notes)

8) 1,2,3,4 - booster keys (see notes)

9) N - Infinite Slow Mo (see notes)





Trainer Notes

~~~~~~~~~~~~~



Y - Spiderman, This Option adds so much fun to the game and was a pleasure

to make,What it does is enable u to keep walking up walls as long as u

have ur right mouse button held down u can walk up ANY wall, all the

way to the top. It also enables u to keep running around the walls

without coming down, only thing that will stop u is when u come to

another wall or a dent in the current wall u are running along. A few

tips for this option.. when running up large walls that have a

surface u can grab at the top u need to stop running close to the top

or ur guy will just do a flip jump as normal, if u get it correct he

will run to the top and grab onto the ledge.



G - Fall Protection, This option stops u from dying when u fall from very

large heights.



K - 1 Hit Kill, This option actually places 0 into the health of any

enemy u hit so on enemies that dont die, usually ones that u take sand

from will slump over and will take 2 hits to kill, but anything else

will die instantly.



M - Freeze Enemies, Does what it says on the TIN!! :) this will freeze all

enemies where they stand. P.S.. u may get some odd results such as

enemies acting like complete morons walking into walls or spazzing

out completely.. its nothing to worry about they are still

incapacitated in one form or another.



N - Infinite Slo Mo, When u press R for slow mo then this removes the time

so u dont need to keep pressing it time after time.



1,2,3,4 - BOOSTER KEYS!!!!



These need a little explaining.. ive included them as 1 option and not 4

seperate options because they basically do the same thing..



These keys are used best in conjunction with the SPIDERMAN option.. these

keys when

pressed will move u LEFT, RIGHT, FORWARD, BACKWARDS.. now.. The direction

that each

key pushes u is dependant on which way, and where ur facing.



Example.. If im at the bottom of a large room and i stand facing a wall, i

press 1 and it moves me forward 2 with then be the exact opposite.. BUT!!

if i move around and im up on some ledge.. 1 way move me sideways left

then 2 will be its exact opposite again but it will have changed from ur

last position.. this is why i included 4 keys.. because at any 1 time it

covers all 4 directions u may want to move into..



hehe.. im getting the feeling some people are thinking WTF?? let me clear

this up with a few tips for usage of these booster keys...



BOOSTER KEY TIPS!!

==================



Ok. Using the spider man option to run directly up a wall, but the ledge

is off to the side, we cannot move while we are in mid air.. and u cant

jump anywhere but backwards off a wall.. so what u do is this.. run up the

wall until u are past the ledge u wish to settle onto then press the

correspoding BOOST key to move u to the left, boost keys dont take any

notice of where u are or what ur doing.. they move u left right back and

forward regardless.. so while running up the wall u can use the boost keys

to move u left and right aswell.



Another good use for them is this, because a boost key does exactly that

BOOST u.. u can use it as a power jump aswell, jump off a high wall and

press the boost key that propels u forward.. keep the button pressed down

and u will fly across the room.



Final word on boost keys.. Best thing to do is first of all line urself up

to whatever task ur wanting to overcome.. press lightly on the boost keys

to find out which direction they will move u.. then press the correct

boost key when attempting ur jump etc..



This isnt a perfect option.. again the pointer is sometimes shared with

humanoid enemies it was primarily put in for use with spiderman.. so dont

complain when u see enemies flying across the room :)))

