Prihlásenie
Zabudli ste heslo?
Alebo sa prihláste cez:
|Registrovať
     
SME
Streda, 27. december, 2017
Získajte predplatné Sme.sk už od 1 €

Získajte predplatné Sme.sk už od 1 €

Menu
POST.sk
Zobraziť všetky sekcie

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - plus 4 & plus 9 trainer

4. dec 2003 o 18:47 Juraj Chrappa

Plus 4 trainer

Unzip/Unrar trainer  into your  game  directory,  then  start  trainer with  "pztrain.exe",  and finally  start  the  game.  During  gameplay toggle trainer options by pressing the following key combinations:     
                            
Enable    Disable   Option                                         
1                   Infinite Health                                
2                   Infinite Sandtank (Dagger)                     
3                   Infinite Rewind                                
4                   Infinite Powertank                             
0                   Resume All To Normal

DOWNLOAD TRAINER

Plus 9 trainer

 Trainer Options
      ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
  
    1)  H - Infinite Health            
    2)  P - Infinite Sand  Tanks/Maxxed   
    3)  L - Infinite Power Tanks/Maxxed
    4)  Y - SpiderMan                   (see notes)
    5)  G - Fall Protection             (see notes)
    6)  K - 1 hit kill                  (see notes)
    7)  M - freeze enemy                (see notes)
    8)  1,2,3,4 - booster keys          (see notes)
    9)  N - Infinite Slow Mo            (see notes)
    
  
   Trainer Notes
   ~~~~~~~~~~~~~
  
   Y - Spiderman, This Option adds so much fun to the game and was a pleasure
       to make,What it does is enable u to keep walking up walls as long as u
       have ur right mouse button held down u can walk up ANY wall, all the
       way to the top. It also enables u to keep running around the walls
       without coming down, only thing that will stop u is when u come to    
       another wall or a dent in the current wall u are running along. A few
       tips for this option.. when running up large walls that have  a
       surface u can grab at the top u need to stop running close to the top
       or ur guy will just do a flip jump as normal, if u get it correct he
       will run to the top and grab onto the ledge.
  
   G - Fall Protection, This option stops u from dying when u fall from very
      large  heights.
  
   K - 1 Hit Kill, This option actually places 0 into the health of any      
       enemy u hit so on enemies that dont die, usually ones that u take sand
       from will slump over  and will take 2 hits to kill, but anything else
       will die instantly.
  
   M - Freeze Enemies, Does what it says on the TIN!! :) this will freeze all
       enemies where they stand. P.S.. u may get some odd results such as
       enemies acting like  complete morons walking into walls or spazzing
       out completely.. its nothing to worry about they are still
       incapacitated in one form or another.
  
   N - Infinite Slo Mo, When u press R for slow mo then this removes the time
       so u  dont need to keep pressing it time after time.
  
   1,2,3,4 - BOOSTER KEYS!!!!
  
   These need a little explaining.. ive included them as 1 option and not 4
   seperate options because they basically do the same thing..
  
   These keys are used best in conjunction with the SPIDERMAN option.. these
   keys when
   pressed will move u LEFT, RIGHT, FORWARD, BACKWARDS.. now.. The direction
   that each
   key pushes u is dependant on which way, and where ur facing.
  
   Example.. If im at the bottom of a large room and i stand facing a wall, i
   press 1 and it moves me forward 2 with then be the exact opposite.. BUT!!
   if i move around  and im up on some ledge.. 1 way move me sideways left
   then 2 will be its exact  opposite again but it will have changed from ur
   last position.. this is why i  included 4 keys.. because at any 1 time it
   covers all 4 directions u may want to move into..
  
   hehe.. im getting the feeling some people are thinking WTF?? let me clear
   this up with a few tips for usage of these booster keys...
  
   BOOSTER KEY TIPS!!
   ==================
  
   Ok. Using the spider man option to run directly up a wall, but the ledge
   is off to the side, we cannot move while we are in mid air.. and u cant
   jump anywhere but backwards off a wall.. so what u do is this.. run up the
   wall until u are past the ledge u wish  to settle onto then press the
   correspoding BOOST key to move u to the left, boost keys dont take any
   notice of where u are or what ur doing.. they move u left right back and
   forward regardless.. so while running up the wall u can use the boost keys
   to move u  left and right aswell.
  
   Another good use for them is this, because a boost key does exactly that
   BOOST u.. u  can use it as a power jump aswell, jump off a high wall and
   press the boost key that propels u forward.. keep the button pressed down
   and u will fly across the room.
  
   Final word on boost keys.. Best thing to do is first of all line urself up
   to whatever task ur wanting to overcome.. press lightly on the boost keys
   to find out which direction they will move u.. then press the correct
   boost key when attempting ur jump etc..
  
   This isnt a perfect option.. again the pointer is sometimes shared with
   humanoid enemies  it was primarily put in for use with spiderman.. so dont
   complain when u see enemies flying across the room :)))

DOWNLOADTRAINER

Najčítanejšie na SME Tech

Témy

Objektív Chyby argumentácie Chyby myslenia TECH_FM Krátko o číslach Gravitačné vlny Nobelove ceny SME v stratosfére Stĺpček o logike

Hlavné správy zo Sme.sk

PLUS

Investovať do Sagana či Vlhovej sa oplatí. Čo to firmám prinesie

Spojenie so značkou funguje pri predaji, nielen produktov.

KULTÚRA

Každý by mal mať právo vidieť aspoň raz jeho koncert

Bruce Springsteen sa nebál odhaliť. Vznikol o ňom aj film.

Archívny text

Ako najlepšie trénovať pamäť a pozornosť podľa vedy

Po mesiaci trénovania sa pracovná pamäť zlepšila o tridsať percent.

KOMENTÁRE

Radičová: Debata o jadre či jadierku nerieši to, čo nás skutočne čaká

So Sulíkom máme stále spor.

Neprehliadnite tiež

V USA schválili bezdrôtové nabíjanie na vzdialenosť jedného metra

Už žiadne káble, už žiadne nabíjacie podložky. Stačí sa priblížiť k energetickému poľu.

Najmenší mobil na svete. Využijú ho športovci aj cestovatelia

Zanco tiny t1 sa zmestí aj do malého vrecka na rifliach.

Edward Snowden mení staré mobily na bezpečnostné zariadenia

Technológia je dostupná pre masy, vyladiť si ju však musíte sami.

Najväčšie objavy roku 2017

Pozrite si prehľad najväčších objavov a udalostí vo vede v uplynulom roku.

Vybrali sme videohry, ktoré sa v roku 2017 oplatilo zahrať

Prey, nový Wolfenstein či Horizon: Zero Dawn. Pozrite si redakčný výber.

Inzercia - Tlačové správy

  1. Ako si našetriť na vysokú školu
  2. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru?
  3. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa
  4. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara...
  5. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov
  6. Projekt Zelená pre Prešov skrášľuje mesto
  7. Čo sa deje s ovocím a zeleninou, kým sa dostanú na pulty
  8. Základné tipy a rady, ako jazdiť v zime
  9. Zneužitím kariet prichádzajú Slováci o tisíce. Viete sa chrániť?
  10. Televízor Panasonic ako darček pod stromček? Zvoľte variant 2v1
  1. Dobrý developer urobí z bytu domov a zo sídliska komunitu
  2. Ako si našetriť na vysokú školu
  3. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa
  4. Tip na darček na poslednú chvíľu: Darujte tisíce za pár eur!
  5. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru?
  6. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara...
  7. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov
  8. Stavebná fakulta STU pozýva na Deň otvorených dverí!
  9. Budúcnosťou predaja jazdených áut sú inovácie v oblasti IT
  10. Výborné lyžiarske strediská vhodné aj na krátku dovolenku
  1. Demänovku mieša iba jeden človek. Ako si strážia receptúru? 7 068
  2. Čo sa deje s ovocím a zeleninou, kým sa dostanú na pulty 3 858
  3. Moderný bungalov očami mladých architektov 3 766
  4. Divoký Island: cesta ostrovom ľadu a ohňa 2 157
  5. Horný Zemplín nie je len tam, kde sa nakrúcala Čiara... 2 087
  6. Ako si našetriť na vysokú školu 1 695
  7. Zneužitím kariet prichádzajú Slováci o tisíce. Viete sa chrániť? 1 354
  8. Televízor Panasonic ako darček pod stromček? Zvoľte variant 2v1 1 307
  9. Venujte na Vianoce darček plný informácií! 880
  10. Kolísky ponúkajú nadštandard, ktorý len tak nenájdete 849
PR články vašej firmy na tomto mieste ›

Najobľúbenejšie mobily

iPhone 7 Huawei P9 IPHONE X IPHONE 8 iPhone 7 Plus IPHONE 8 PLUS Huawei P9 Lite HUAWEI P10 HUAWEI P10 LITE Samsung Galaxy S8 Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Už ste čítali?

Sme Plus

Ľuboš Kosík: Chcem sa brániť a chcem povedať pravdu

Domov

Týraná žena Janka Vrbová po roku: Už sa nemusím báť

Sme Plus

Tovar z Tuzexu voňal omamne. Nielen na Vianoce

Domov

Žiadny stres ani ľudia. Ako sa nakupuje v slovenskom outlete

Domov

Hovorili sme so Srbmi na Slovensku: Ste rasisti, ale platíte dobre

Domov NajnovšieNajčítanejšieDesktop