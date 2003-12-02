Lord of the Rings: War of the Ring - v1.01 plus 9 trainer

2. dec 2003 o 8:04 Juraj Chrappa

Unzip/Unrar trainer into your game directory, then start trainer with "pztrain.exe", and finally start the game. During gameplay toggle trainer options by pressing the following key combinations:



Enable Disable Option

F1 Get Lots Of Food

F2 Get Lots Of Ore

F3 10000 Units Allowed

F4 Instant Build (As Soon As Your Player Starts To Build Hit The Hotkey To Instantly Build Structure)

F5 Ultra Instant Build Characters (Pick A Character You Want Then Build One Character After That Every Time You Hit F5 It Will Instantly Build 10 Characters (Hold Hotkey To Mass Produce))

F6 Instant Update/Build Characters (This Updates Buildings Instantly Aswell As Instantly Builds Characters)

F7 Infinite Health (This Uses The Mouse Routines So You Have To Select The Players You Want Infinite Health For (Selecting All Your Characters Gives Them All Infinite Health))

F8 One Hit Building Destruction (Click On The Building You Want To Destroy Then Attack)

F9 One Hit Kill

F10 Resume All To Normal