Need for Speed: Underground - trainer & cheaty

29. nov 2003 o 19:55 Juraj Chrappa

Trainer

Run Trainer then click Run Game and use the following Hotkeys while playing game:

F1 : Infinite Money

DOWNLOAD TRAINER

Cheaty

Start game as usual. Prior to entering each of the following cheat-codes, go to the main menu, go to the Statistics sub-menu, go back again (pressing DELETE), and finally enter your desired cheat:



gimmesomecircuits - Unlock Circuits

gimmesomesprints - Unlock Sprint Circuits

gimmesomedrag - Unlock Drag Circuits

gimmeppablo - Unlock Petey Pablo

gotcharobzombie - Unlock Rob Zombie

havyamystikal - Unlock Mystikal

needmylostprophets - Unlock Lost Prophets

119focus - Unlock Car

893neon - Un1ock Car

899eclipse - Unlock Car

371impreza - Unlock Car

222lancer - Unlock Car

922sentra - Unlock Car

667tiburon - Unlock Car

334mygolf - Unlock Car

77peugeot - Unlock Car

777rx7 - Unlock Car

350350z - Unlock Car

111skyline - Unlock Car

221miata - Unlock Car

2000s2000 - Unlock Car

889civic - Unlock Car

228supra - Unlock Car

240240sx - Unlock Car

342integra - Unlock Car

239celica - Un1ock Car

973rsx777 - Unlock Car

allmylvloneparts - ?

allmylvl2parts - ?

seemylvl2parts - ?

driftdriftbaby - ?

slidingwithstyle - ?

givemenismo - ?





Patch 1 plus 3 trainer

Unzip/Unrar trainer into your game directory, then start trainer with "pztrain.exe", and finally start the game. During gameplay toggle trainer options by pressing the following key combinations:



Enable Disable Option

y Get Lots Of Cash

u Infinite Nitrous During Race (Nitrous Must Be Installed On Vehicle)

i Get Lots Of Style Points

DOWNLOAD TRAINER

Patch 1 all acces cheat

Unpack/overwrite files into: x:\Documents and Settings\All Users\Application Data\NFS Underground\and you will have access to all cars/items.

DOWNLOAD CHEAT