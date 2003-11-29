Need for Speed: Underground - trainer & cheaty

Trainer
Run Trainer then click Run Game and use the following Hotkeys while playing game:
F1 : Infinite Money
Cheaty
Start game as usual. Prior to entering each of the following cheat-codes, go to the main menu, go to the Statistics sub-menu, go back again (pressing DELETE), and finally enter your desired cheat:
gimmesomecircuits - Unlock Circuits
gimmesomesprints - Unlock Sprint Circuits
gimmesomedrag - Unlock Drag Circuits
gimmeppablo - Unlock Petey Pablo
gotcharobzombie - Unlock Rob Zombie
havyamystikal - Unlock Mystikal
needmylostprophets - Unlock Lost Prophets
119focus - Unlock Car
893neon - Un1ock Car
899eclipse - Unlock Car
371impreza - Unlock Car
222lancer - Unlock Car
922sentra - Unlock Car
667tiburon - Unlock Car
334mygolf - Unlock Car
77peugeot - Unlock Car
777rx7 - Unlock Car
350350z - Unlock Car
111skyline - Unlock Car
221miata - Unlock Car
2000s2000 - Unlock Car
889civic - Unlock Car
228supra - Unlock Car
240240sx - Unlock Car
342integra - Unlock Car
239celica - Un1ock Car
973rsx777 - Unlock Car
allmylvloneparts - ?
allmylvl2parts - ?
seemylvl2parts - ?
driftdriftbaby - ?
slidingwithstyle - ?
givemenismo - ?
Patch 1 plus 3 trainer
Unzip/Unrar trainer into your game directory, then start trainer with "pztrain.exe", and finally start the game. During gameplay toggle trainer options by pressing the following key combinations:
Enable Disable Option
y Get Lots Of Cash
u Infinite Nitrous During Race (Nitrous Must Be Installed On Vehicle)
i Get Lots Of Style Points
Patch 1 all acces cheat
Unpack/overwrite files into: x:\Documents and Settings\All Users\Application Data\NFS Underground\and you will have access to all cars/items.