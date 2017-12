Simpsons Hit & Run - plus 4 trainer

28. nov 2003 o 23:29 Juraj Chrappa

Unzip/Unrar trainer into your game directory, then start trainer with "pztrain.exe", and finally start the game. During gameplay toggle trainer options by pressing the following key combinations:

Enable Disable Option

F1 F1 Get a Million of Coins

F2 F2 No Wanted Level

F3 F3 No Damage

F4 F4 Freeze Timer