Battlefield 1942 - v1.5 plus 3 trainer

26. nov 2003 o 21:28 Juraj Chrappa

Unzip/Unrar trainer into your game directory, then start trainer with "pztrain.exe", and finally start the game. During gameplay toggle trainer options by pressing the following key combinations:

Enable/Disable Option

INSERT - Infinite Health

HOME - Infinite Armor

DELETE - Infinite Ammo

END - Resume All To Normal



NOTE: You'll have to re-enable the options after you load a new map, since the game resets the memorylocations. Also I've added 10000 hps instead of 30 hps for health, so you can do mad stunts without dying ;P Same goes for armor (1000) - if an enemy stole a vehicle you drove, it will start decreasing from the 1000 hps - which means stolen vehicles are slighty harder to kill ;)