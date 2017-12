Lord of the Rings: Return of the King - savegames & cheaty

26. nov 2003 o 21:14 Juraj Chrappa

Unpack/overwrite files into your "..\My Documents\LOTR The Return of the King (tm) Data\" directory, run game as usual, and you'll have access to all levels for both single and co-op modes (load game), as well as all items & even cheats ;)