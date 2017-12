Lord of the Rings: Return of the King - plus 3 trainer

26. nov 2003 o 20:52 Juraj Chrappa

Písmo: A - | A + 0 0 Unzip/Unrar trainer into your game directory, then start trainer with "pztrain.exe", and finally start the game. During gameplay toggle trainer options by pressing the following key combinations: Enable / Disable Option Y - Infinite Health U - Infinite Ammo I - Fast Levelup / Max Exp. B - Resume All To Normal DOWNLOADTRAINER