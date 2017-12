Victoria: Empire Under the Sun - cheaty

25. nov 2003 o 13:08 Juraj Chrappa

When playing game press F12 then type any of these cheats below and

press enter again.



TRANSPORTS - Get Transports

PRESTIGE - Get Prestige

MONEY - Get loads of Money

LEADERSHIP - Get Leaders

MANPOWER - Get Men

DIFRULES - Play like a God

NOWAR - No War

NOREVOLTS - Defeat all

NOLIMIT - No Troops Limits

NOFOG - No Fog

HANDSOFF - Hands off all

SHOWID - Get Province IDs

FULLCONTROL - Total Control