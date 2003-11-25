Worms 3D – plus 6 trainer

25. nov 2003 o 12:34 Juraj Chrappa

Trainer Notes:

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



G : NOAI (the computer player won't play anymore, so you can kick

his ass quietly he'll not answer after :)



U : Unlimited Ammos



F : Set JetPack Fuel to 150 (as i said :)



P : All AI players (All players will be played by the computer,

can help you if you don't want to waste your time to win :)



M : Enable all missions (Use that key in the main menu and go in

campagne after)



L : Win the level (use it in campaign mode, you have to wait for

an action after you pressed the L key to win the level)



Install Notes:

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



1) Unrar with WinRAR.

2) Run the trainer.

3) Run the game.

4) Enjoy :)

