Worms 3D – plus 6 trainer

Trainer Notes:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
G : NOAI (the computer player won't play anymore, so you can kick
his ass quietly he'll not answer after :)
U : Unlimited Ammos
F : Set JetPack Fuel to 150 (as i said :)
P : All AI players (All players will be played by the computer,
can help you if you don't want to waste your time to win :)
M : Enable all missions (Use that key in the main menu and go in
campagne after)
L : Win the level (use it in campaign mode, you have to wait for
an action after you pressed the L key to win the level)
Install Notes:
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
1) Unrar with WinRAR.
2) Run the trainer.
3) Run the game.
4) Enjoy :)