Streda, 27. december, 2017
Worms 3D – plus 6 trainer

25. nov 2003 o 12:34

Trainer Notes:   
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~   
   
    G : NOAI (the computer player won't play anymore, so you can kick
    his ass quietly he'll not answer after :)
   
    U : Unlimited Ammos
   
    F : Set JetPack Fuel to 150 (as i said :)
   
    P : All AI players (All players will be played by the computer,
    can help you if you don't want to waste your time to win :)
   
    M : Enable all missions (Use that key in the main menu and go in
    campagne after)
   
    L : Win the level (use it in campaign mode, you have to wait for
    an action after you pressed the L key to win the level)
   
    Install Notes:   
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~   
   
    1) Unrar with WinRAR.   
    2) Run the trainer.   
    3) Run the game.   
    4) Enjoy :)    

DOWNLOADTRAINER

