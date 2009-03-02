Prihlásenie
Štvrtok, 28. december, 2017
50 najlepších videohier podľa Guinnessovej knihy rekordov

2. mar 2009 o 12:00 Ján Kordoš

Rôzne rekordy a rebríčky sa objavujú v pravidelných intervaloch na prelome rokov a svojou troškou prispela aj Guinessová kniha rekordov, do ktorej pribudol zoznam 50 najlepších konzolových videohier. Je príjemné vidieť, že medzi nájdeme hneď niekoľko už pomerne starých titulov, na ktoré si spomenú skôr starší hráči. Tam, kde zbieralo všade vavríny štvrté Grand Theft Auto, je v rebríčku podľa Guinessovej knihy rekordov na treťom mieste prvý diel – a podľa nás taktiež možno najlepší.
50 najlepších videohier podľa GKR:
1. Super Mario Kart
2. Tetris
3. Grand Theft Auto
4. Super Mario World
5. Zelda Ocarina of Time
6. Halo
7. Resident Evil IV
8. Final Fantasy XII
9. Street Fighter II
10. GoldenEye
11. Super Mario 64
12. Tomb Raider
13. Metal Gear Solid
14. Call of Duty 4
15. Sonic the Hedgehog 2
16. GTA San Andreas
17. Super Mario Bros
18. Zelda: A Link to the Past
19. Gran Turismo
20. Final Fantasy VII
21. Pro Evolution Soccer 4
22. The Orange Box
23. Lego Star Wars Complete Saga
24. Tekken 2
25. Wii Sports
26. Pokemon Red/Blue
27. Guitar Hero
28. Project Gotham Racing 4
29. Super Mario Galaxy
30. Resident Evil
31. Ico
32. Chrono Trigger
33. Gunstar Heroes
34. Soul Calibur
35. Advance Wars
36. Ridge Racer
37. Super Metroid
38. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
39. GTA Vice City
40. BioShock
41. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
42. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
43. God of War
44. Sega Rally Championship
45. Starfox 64
46. Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
47. WarioWare Inc
48. Saturn Bomberman
49. Crash Bandicoot
50. Outrun 2

Zdroj:Eurogamer

