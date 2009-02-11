Prihlásenie
Nominácie BAFTA na najlepšie hry

11. feb 2009 o 14:15 Ján Kordoš

Anglická akadémia BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) je známa svojimi zaujímavými nomináciami na najlepšie hry, ale stále ju môžeme považovať za jednu z najlepších. Nominované herné tituly v rôznych kategóriách boli predstavené, pričom ceny sa budú odovzdávať 10. marca, takže dovtedy môžeme sledovať ako povedú hry staré takmer rok a pol (Assassin´s Creed alebo Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare) proti nedávno uvedeným titulom. Je síce pravdou, že štvrtý diel Call of Duty je kvalitný sám o sebe a ani čas mu neubral nič na kráse, navyše pokračovanie patrí k nie tak kvalitným, avšak prečo nominovať hru z roku 2007, vedia len v porote.

Nominácie BAFTA na najlepšie hry roku 2008

Akčné hry a adventúry
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Dead Space
Fable II
Grand Theft Auto IV
Prince of Persia
Tomb Raider: Underworld

Umelecké spracovanie
Assassin's Creed
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Dead Space
Gears of War 2
LittleBigPlanet
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Najlepšia hra
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Fable II
Fallout 3
Grand Theft Auto IV
Rock Band
Super Mario Galaxy

Najlepšia casual hra
Boom Blox
Buzz! Quiz TV
Guitar Hero: World Tour
LittleBigPlanet
SingStar Vol. 2
Wii Fit

Najlepšia hrateľnosť
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Grand Theft Auto IV
Left 4 Dead
Mario Kart Wii
Rock Band
Super Mario Galaxy

Najlepšia handheldová hra
Geometry Wars: Galaxies
God of War: Chains of the Olympus
The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass
Patapon
Professor Layton and the Curious Village
Soul Bubbles

Najlepší multiplayer
Buzz! Quiz TV
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Gears of War 2
Left 4 Dead
Mario Kart Wii
Rock Band

Najlepší hudobný námet
Assassin's Creed
Dead Space
Fable II
Fallout 3
LittleBigPlanet
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Najlepšia športová hra
FIFA 09
Football Manager 2009
Motorstorm Pacific Rift
Pure
Race Driver: GRID
Wii Fit

Najlepšia strategická hra
Advance Wars: Dark Conflict
Command and Conquer: Red Alert 3
Ninjatown
Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution
SOCOM: US Navy Seals Tactical Strike
Viva Pinata: Pocket Paradise

Najlepší príbeh a herná postava
Assassin's Creed
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Fable II
Fallout 3
Grand Theft Auto IV
Mass Effect

Najlepšie technické spracovanie
Assassin's Creed
Fable II
Fallout 3
Grand Theft Auto IV
LittleBigPlanet
Spore

Najlepšie ozvučenie
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Dead Space
Gears of War 2
Grand Theft Auto IV
LittleBigPlanet
Super Mario Galaxy

Najlepšia hra pre verejné hlasovanie
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Fallout 3
Gears of War 2
Grand Theft Auto IV
Guitar Hero World Tour
Left 4 Dead
LittleBigPlanet
Professor Layton and the Curious Village
Wii Fit
World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King

Zdroj: PR,Kotaku

Domov NajnovšieNajčítanejšieDesktop