Nominácie BAFTA na najlepšie hry roku 2008 Akčné hry a adventúry

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Dead Space

Fable II

Grand Theft Auto IV

Prince of Persia

Tomb Raider: Underworld Umelecké spracovanie

Assassin's Creed

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Dead Space

Gears of War 2

LittleBigPlanet

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots Najlepšia hra

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Fable II

Fallout 3

Grand Theft Auto IV

Rock Band

Super Mario Galaxy Najlepšia casual hra

Boom Blox

Buzz! Quiz TV

Guitar Hero: World Tour

LittleBigPlanet

SingStar Vol. 2

Wii Fit Najlepšia hrateľnosť

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Grand Theft Auto IV

Left 4 Dead

Mario Kart Wii

Rock Band

Super Mario Galaxy Najlepšia handheldová hra

Geometry Wars: Galaxies

God of War: Chains of the Olympus

The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass

Patapon

Professor Layton and the Curious Village

Soul Bubbles Najlepší multiplayer

Buzz! Quiz TV

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Gears of War 2

Left 4 Dead

Mario Kart Wii

Rock Band Najlepší hudobný námet

Assassin's Creed

Dead Space

Fable II

Fallout 3

LittleBigPlanet

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots Najlepšia športová hra

FIFA 09

Football Manager 2009

Motorstorm Pacific Rift

Pure

Race Driver: GRID

Wii Fit Najlepšia strategická hra

Advance Wars: Dark Conflict

Command and Conquer: Red Alert 3

Ninjatown

Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution

SOCOM: US Navy Seals Tactical Strike

Viva Pinata: Pocket Paradise Najlepší príbeh a herná postava

Assassin's Creed

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Fable II

Fallout 3

Grand Theft Auto IV

Mass Effect Najlepšie technické spracovanie

Assassin's Creed

Fable II

Fallout 3

Grand Theft Auto IV

LittleBigPlanet

Spore Najlepšie ozvučenie

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Dead Space

Gears of War 2

Grand Theft Auto IV

LittleBigPlanet

Super Mario Galaxy Najlepšia hra pre verejné hlasovanie

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Fallout 3

Gears of War 2

Grand Theft Auto IV

Guitar Hero World Tour

Left 4 Dead

LittleBigPlanet

Professor Layton and the Curious Village

Wii Fit

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King