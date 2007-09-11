Prihlásenie
Streda, 27. december, 2017
Soundtrack FIFY 08

11. sep 2007 o 14:30 Ján Kordoš

Športové hry od Electronic Arts sa mohli vždy pochváliť pomerne objemným soundtrackom zloženým z tu menej, tu viac známych mien. Najnovšia FIFA 08 ponúka bohatú nádielku pesničiek a my vám ponúkame celý playlist:

!!! - All My Heroes Are Weirdos
Apartment - Fall Into Place
Art Brut - Direct Hit
Aterciopelados - Paces
Babamars - The Core
Bodyrox feat. Luciana - What Planet You On?
Bonde do Role - Solta O Frango
CAMP - From Extremely Far Away
Carpark North - Human
CeU - Malemolencia
Cheb i Sebbah - Toura Toura: Nav Deep Remix
CSS - Off The Hook
Datarock - Fa-Fa-Fa
Digitalism - Pogo
Disco Esemble - We Might Fall Apart
Dover - Do Ya
Heroes & Zeroes - Into The Light
Ivy Queen - Que Lloren
Junkie XL - Clash
Jupiter One - Unglued
Kenna - Out of Control (State of Emotion)
K-Os - Born To Run
La Rocca - Sketches (20 Something Life)
Lukas Kasha - Love Abuse

Madness feat. Sway and Baby Blue - I'm Sorry
Maximo Park - The Unshockable
Melody Club - Fever Fever
Mexican Institute of Sound (MIS) - El Microfono
Modeselektor feat. Sasha - Perera Silikon
Noisettes - Don't Give Up
Pacha Massive - Don't Let Go
Peter Bjorn and John - Young Folks
Planet Funk - Static
Robyn - Bum Like You
Rocky Dawuni - Wake Up The Town
Santogold - You Will Find A Way
Simian Mobile Disco - I Believe
Superbus - Butterfly
Switches - Drama Queen
The Automatic Automatic - Monster
The Cat Empire - Sly
The Hoosiers - Goodbye Mr. A
The Hours - Ali In The Jungle
The Tellers - More Tigarah Culture, Color, Money, Beauty
Travis - Closer
Tumi And The Volume - Afrique
Vassy - Wanna Fly
Wir Sind Helden - Endlich Ein Grund Zur Panik
Yonderboi - Were You Thinking Of Me

Zdroj: PR

