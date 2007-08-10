Nový Singstar na PS2

10. aug 2007 o 0:28 Ján Kordoš

Alice in Chains - Would

Audioslave - Cochise

Blink-182 - I Miss You

Blue Oyster Cult - (Don't Fear) The Reaper

Boston - More Than a Feeling

Cheap Trick - I Want You to Want Me

David Bowie - Changes

Fall Out of Love - This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race

Foo Fighters - Best of You

Free - Alright Now

Iggy Pop - Real Wild Child (Wild One)

Judas Priest - You've Got Another Thing Coming

The Killers - When You Were Young

Motorhead - Ace of Spades

Nickelback - Savin' Me

Nirvana - Come As You Are

O.A.R. - Love and Memories

Pearl Jam - Alive

Poison - Every Rose Has Its Thorn

Queens of the Stone Age - Go with the Flow

Quiet Riot - Cum on Feel the Noise

Radiohead - Creep

Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop

Steppenwolf - Born to Be Wild

Stone Temple Pilots - Vasoline

Sublime - Santeria

Talking Heads - Burning Down the House

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Gold Lion

Yes - Owner of a Lonely Heart

ZZ Top - Gimme All Your Lovin'

Zdroj:PR