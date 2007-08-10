Prihlásenie
Nový Singstar na PS2

10. aug 2007 o 0:28 Ján Kordoš

Ak vás ešte stále baví vrieskať v prítomnosti Playstationu 2 do mikrofónov (koho by to nebavilo), máme pre vás radostnú novinu. Sony nelení a na svoju konzolku sa prívod nových „superstar“ nekončí a predstavilo nový projekt Singstar Amped a k nemu i zoznam skladieb. Podľa nás osobne je výborne ladení a keďže sa mierne pritvrdilo, z tohto dielu sa rozhodne stane naša party hra číslo jedna. Ale tu už máte spomínaný zoznam, na ktorý sa dá riadne vybliakať. Alebo vy nemáte radi "Kaaaam eeees juuu aaaaar"?

Alice in Chains - Would
Audioslave - Cochise
Blink-182 - I Miss You
Blue Oyster Cult - (Don't Fear) The Reaper
Boston - More Than a Feeling
Cheap Trick - I Want You to Want Me
David Bowie - Changes
Fall Out of Love - This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race
Foo Fighters - Best of You
Free - Alright Now
Iggy Pop - Real Wild Child (Wild One)
Judas Priest - You've Got Another Thing Coming
The Killers - When You Were Young
Motorhead - Ace of Spades
Nickelback - Savin' Me
Nirvana - Come As You Are
O.A.R. - Love and Memories
Pearl Jam - Alive
Poison - Every Rose Has Its Thorn
Queens of the Stone Age - Go with the Flow
Quiet Riot - Cum on Feel the Noise
Radiohead - Creep
Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop
Steppenwolf - Born to Be Wild
Stone Temple Pilots - Vasoline
Sublime - Santeria
Talking Heads - Burning Down the House
Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Gold Lion
Yes - Owner of a Lonely Heart
ZZ Top - Gimme All Your Lovin'

Zdroj:PR

