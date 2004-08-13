Prihlásenie
Zoznam skladieb z Fify 2005

13. aug 2004 o 9:39 Ján Kordoš

Hudobná zložka čoraz viac kontroverznej futbalovej simulácie od Ea Sports Fifa Football 2005 bude dostatočne plná, 38 interpretov a titulov je neskutočne obrovský a možno si medzi nimi nájdete aj svojho obľúbeného speváka, príp. skupinu. Najväčším boomom však je prítomnosť Paula Oakenfolda, ktorý zložil jeden song špeciálne pre Fifu 2005 s názvom EA Sports Football Theme. Tu však už máte spomínaný zoznam.

Air - Surfing on a Rocket, Brothers - Dieci Cento Mille, Debi Nova - One Rhythm (Da Yard Riddim Mix), Emma Warren - She Wants You Back, Faithless - No Roots, Ferry Corsten - Rock Your Body, Rock, Flogging Molly - To Youth (My Sweet Roisin Dubh), Franz Ferdinand - Tell Her Tonight, Future Funk Squad - Sorcerary, Gusanito - Vive La Vida, Head Automatica - Brooklyn is Burning, Inverga + Num Kebra - Eu Perdi Voce, Ivete Sangalo - Sorte Grande, INXS - What You Need (Coldcut Force Mix 13 Edit), Jose - A Necessidade, Los Amigos Invisibles - Esto Es Lo Que Hay (Reggaeton Remix), Mala Rodriguez - Jugadoras, Jugadoras, Manana - Miss Evening, Marcelo D2 - Profissao MC, Miss J - Follow Me, Morrissey - Irish Blood, English Heart, Nachlader - An die Wand, New Order - Blue Monday, Clorofila of Nortec Collective - Almada, Oomph! - Augen Auf!, Paul Oakenfold - EA Sports Football Theme, Sandro Bit - Ciao Sono lo, Sarah McLachlan - World on Fire/Junkie XL Remix, Scissor Sisters - Take Your Mama, Seeed - Release, Sneak Attack Tigers - The End of All Good, Sober - Cientos de Preguntas, Soul'dOut - 1,000,000 Monsters Attack, The Sounds - Seven Days a Week, The Soundtrack of our Lives - Karmageddon, The Streets - Fit But You Know It, Wayne Marshall - Hot In The Club, Zion y Lennox - Ahora.

Zdroj: www.gamespot.com

