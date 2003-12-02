Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - cheaty & plus 3 trainer

Cheaty
Start game as usual, goto to the Password section under Options and enter the following codes:
MDMSL - Michelangelo got an unlimited number of explosive Shuriken.
Recovery items are increased.
SRRDM - Leonardo got an unlimited number of Shuriken.
LMMDR - Something happened with Raphael.
LSDRM - Playmates database is un1ocked.
LMLSD - Something happened with Leonardo. Turtles love PiZZA.
RDSRL - Something happened with Raphael.
DRLDS - Something happened with Donatello.
MSRMM - Something happened with Michelangelo.
LMSSL - Donatello got a new costume. Press and hold either
SHURIKEN CHANGE BUTTON or SPECIAL ATTACK BUTTON while selecting Donatello.
SMLSR - Raphael got a new costume. Press and hold either SHURIKEN
CHANGE BUTTON or SPECIAL ATTACK BUTTON while selecting Raphael.
MMMSL - Michelangelo got a new costume. Press and hold either
SHURIKEN CHANGE BUTTON or SPECIAL ATTACK BUTTON while selecting Michelangelo.
MSRLR - Leonardo got a new costume. Press and hold either SHURIKEN
CHANGE BUTTON or SPECIAL ATTACK BUTTON while selecting
Leonardo. Teenagers love PiZZA.
LMLMS - Something happened with Michelangelo.
SDDLS - Something happened with Donatello.
LDDRS - Something happened with Leonardo. Ninjas love PiZZA.
DLDRS - Something happened with Raphael.
LRLDD - Something happened with Donatello.
SSRSL - Something happened with Leonardo. Mutants love PiZZA.
LSSDR - Something happened with Michelangelo.
DSRRS - Something happened with Raphael.
LDRSM - Master Splinter is un1ocked in the Story Mode.
SLSRS - Something happened.
Letter abbreviations are as follows:
M - Michelangelo
D - Donatello
L - Leonardo
P - PiZZADOX
R - Raphael
M - Master Splinter
NOTE: Notice that the PC cheatcodes are mainly not the same as
those for the XBOX/PS2 consoles.
Plus 3 Trainer
Unzip/Unrar trainer into your game directory, then start trainer with "pztrain.exe", and finally start the game. During gameplay toggle trainer options by pressing the following key combinations:
Enable Disable Option
1 Infinite Health
2 Infinite Lives
3 Infinite Ammo
0 Resume All To Normal
