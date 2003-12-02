Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - cheaty & plus 3 trainer

Cheaty

Start game as usual, goto to the Password section under Options and enter the following codes:



MDMSL - Michelangelo got an unlimited number of explosive Shuriken.

Recovery items are increased.

SRRDM - Leonardo got an unlimited number of Shuriken.

LMMDR - Something happened with Raphael.

LSDRM - Playmates database is un1ocked.

LMLSD - Something happened with Leonardo. Turtles love PiZZA.

RDSRL - Something happened with Raphael.

DRLDS - Something happened with Donatello.

MSRMM - Something happened with Michelangelo.

LMSSL - Donatello got a new costume. Press and hold either

SHURIKEN CHANGE BUTTON or SPECIAL ATTACK BUTTON while selecting Donatello.

SMLSR - Raphael got a new costume. Press and hold either SHURIKEN

CHANGE BUTTON or SPECIAL ATTACK BUTTON while selecting Raphael.

MMMSL - Michelangelo got a new costume. Press and hold either

SHURIKEN CHANGE BUTTON or SPECIAL ATTACK BUTTON while selecting Michelangelo.

MSRLR - Leonardo got a new costume. Press and hold either SHURIKEN

CHANGE BUTTON or SPECIAL ATTACK BUTTON while selecting

Leonardo. Teenagers love PiZZA.

LMLMS - Something happened with Michelangelo.

SDDLS - Something happened with Donatello.

LDDRS - Something happened with Leonardo. Ninjas love PiZZA.

DLDRS - Something happened with Raphael.

LRLDD - Something happened with Donatello.

SSRSL - Something happened with Leonardo. Mutants love PiZZA.

LSSDR - Something happened with Michelangelo.

DSRRS - Something happened with Raphael.

LDRSM - Master Splinter is un1ocked in the Story Mode.

SLSRS - Something happened.



Letter abbreviations are as follows:



M - Michelangelo

D - Donatello

L - Leonardo

P - PiZZADOX

R - Raphael

M - Master Splinter





NOTE: Notice that the PC cheatcodes are mainly not the same as

those for the XBOX/PS2 consoles.

Plus 3 Trainer

Unzip/Unrar trainer into your game directory, then start trainer with "pztrain.exe", and finally start the game. During gameplay toggle trainer options by pressing the following key combinations:



Enable Disable Option

1 Infinite Health

2 Infinite Lives

3 Infinite Ammo

0 Resume All To Normal