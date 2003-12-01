Space Colony - v1.1 plus 14 trainer

1. dec 2003 o 21:23 Juraj Chrappa

Trainer Notes:

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

1 - Get Loads Of Money

2 - Unlimited Power

3 - Unlimited Oxygen

4 - Freeze Time

5 - Fast Training (See Note)

6 - Max Wealth For Employees (See Note)

7 - Max Entertainment For Employees (See Note)

8 - Max Social Contact For Employees

9 - Max Food For Employees

0 - Max Fatigue For Employees

Q - Max Hygiene For Employees

W - Hand Of God (For Buildings, See Note)

E - Hand Of God (For Employees, See Note)

R - Hand Of Destruction (For Aliens, See Note)

Y - Resume All To Normal

U - Resume Options 6 And 7 To Normal

NOTE 5: Only works for library

NOTE 6-7: Firts pause your game. Then enable the options and unpause,

after that turn off the options. You have about 10 seconds to turn

them off before the game crashes (it doesnt understand the huge

wealth/entertainment :p)

NOTE W-E: After turning on the option move your mouse over your own

building/unit (so the box with name/health appears) (this doesnt work

for the enemy :)

Effect: Buildings become invulnerable, Units gain max health

NOTE R: After turning on the option move your mouse over your enemys

units (so the box with name/health appears) and they will die from the

next hit (Only works on enemy units :)



Install Notes:

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

1) Unpack to gamedir.

2) Run Trainer.

3) Start the game via trainer.