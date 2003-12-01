Lord of the Rings: War of the Ring - plus 8 trainer

Unzip/Unrar trainer into your game directory, then start trainer with "pztrain.exe", and finally start the game. During gameplay toggle trainer options by pressing the following key combinations:
Enable Disable Option
F1 Add 100 Food
F2 Add 100 Ore
F3 10000 Units Allowed
F4 Instant Build (As Soon As Your Player Starts To Build Hit The Hotkey To Instantly Build Structure)
F5 Ultra Instant Build Characters (Pick A Character You Want Then Build One Character After That Every Time You Hit F5 It Will Instantly Build 10 Characters (Hold Hotkey To Mass Produce))
F6 Instant Update/Build Characters (This Updates Buildings Instantly Aswell As Instantly Builds Characters)
F7 Infinite Health
F8 One Hit Kill
