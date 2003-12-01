Secret Weapons Over Normandy - all access cheat & plus 4 trainer

All Access Cheat
Unpack/overwrite file into your game directory, run game as usual and you will have access to all missions, planes (including all easter-egg planes like the TieFighter etc) and upgrades.
DOWNLOAD CHEAT
Plus 4 Trainer
Unzip/Unrar trainer into your game directory, then start trainer with "pztrain.exe", and finally start the game. During gameplay enable trainer options by pressing the following key combinations:
Enable Disable Option
5 Infinite Armor
6 Infinite Ammo
7 One Hit Kill use GROUND/AIR TARGET keys to SELECT a target - it will then be destroyed with just ONE hit
8 Get 1000 Upgrade Points
0 Resume All to Normal
DOWNLOADTRAINER