Secret Weapons Over Normandy - all access cheat & plus 4 trainer

1. dec 2003 o 21:11 Juraj Chrappa

All Access Cheat

Unpack/overwrite file into your game directory, run game as usual and you will have access to all missions, planes (including all easter-egg planes like the TieFighter etc) and upgrades.

DOWNLOAD CHEAT

Plus 4 Trainer

Unzip/Unrar trainer into your game directory, then start trainer with "pztrain.exe", and finally start the game. During gameplay enable trainer options by pressing the following key combinations:



Enable Disable Option

5 Infinite Armor

6 Infinite Ammo

7 One Hit Kill use GROUND/AIR TARGET keys to SELECT a target - it will then be destroyed with just ONE hit

8 Get 1000 Upgrade Points

0 Resume All to Normal

DOWNLOADTRAINER